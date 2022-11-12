Super Eagles duo, Alex Iwobi and Joe Aribo were on the losing side on Saturday in the Premier League.

Their teams, Everton and Southampton, were roundly beaten by AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively.

While the Toffees were hammered 3-0 by the Cherries, Southampton’s trip to Anfield ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Saturday’s result is the third successive league defeat for Everton and Southampton as the two sides are now flirting with relegation from the Premier League.

Iwobi and his Everton teammates are just above the drop zone in 17th position with 14 points from 15 games played so far.

The situation is worse for Aribo, whose team are now second from the bottom with a paltry 12 points from 15 games as well.

It wasn’t, however, all gloomy for Nigerian players in the Premier League on Saturday, as some vital results were recorded in their favour.

Top on the list of inspiring results was the massive 2-1 win recorded over Manchester City at the Etihad by Brentford.

Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka was in the thick of the action for the Bees as he played for 87 minutes before making way for Yoanne Wissa.

16 – Brentford have never lost a Premier League game when scoring first, winning 13 and drawing three of the 16 occasions when they've opened the scoring. Resolute. pic.twitter.com/Tm5BD02lIm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2022

With the three points away from home, Brentford have moved up to the 10th spot on the Premier League log with 16 points from 15 games.

Elsewhere, there was lot to celebrate for the Nigerian duo at Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis as their team exited the bottom spot courtesy of their hard-earned 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Neither Awoniyi nor Dennis had a hand in Forest’s win.

Also on Saturday, Leicester City continued their revival with a 2-0 win against West Ham.

The win by the Foxes saw them soaring to the 12th position.

In the penultimate Premier League game for Saturday, the disappointing run of Chelsea under Graham Potter continued as the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United.

J. Willock scored the all-important goal that helped extend the winning run of Newcastle in the league to five consecutive games.

For Chelsea, their loss at St James Park was their third in four league games.

