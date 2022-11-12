It is the last match in football leagues before the World Cup kicks off next weekend in Qatar. From the EPL to Ligue, the emphasis will be on maintaining a grip on top-four positions while Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens are poised to finish their maiden trip to the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament with a third-place finish.

Bayelsa Queens v Simba Queens @Stade Moulay Hassan @8 p.m. on 12 November

Bayelsa Queens have had more possession than any of their four opponents in Morocco but they have lost two because of not taking their chances when they came. The Nigerians are still the only side to have scored against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their opponents have also lost twice in Morocco; to the two finalists, 1-0, which means they are a tough side to beat. Both sides are chasing history on Saturday as it will be a first-time medal for any of the two sides.

Coach Domo Okara revealed his team will have to tweak their tactics to get the better of the Simba Queens. “We have watched all their games, we know what to expect, so we are going to change our tactical approach, we are plotting how to defeat them and will do our best on that,” he revealed to CAF’s official website.

Current Form: Bayelsa Queens [L-W-W-L]; Simba Queens [L-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

First meeting

Prediction: Bayelsa Queens 2-0 Simba Queens

Newcastle v Chelsea @St. James’ Park @6:30 p.m. on 12 November

St. James’ Park has traditionally been a tough place to visit for Chelsea and it has gotten harder with the Magpies in good form, and third on the table, six points ahead of Graham Potter’s Blues. The grumblings have started at Stamford Bridge after timid defeats to Brighton, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Potter needs a result but Eddie Howe will be looking at cementing a place in the top four until after the World Cup. Miguel Almiron is in fine form and will threaten the Chelsea defence that has been at sixes and sevens for the last three domestic encounters.

Chelsea are heavily hampered by the absences of N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Wesley Fofana. Jorginho is carrying an injury while teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is suffering from a hamstring injury. Howe could decide to rest Callum Wilson because of fatigue but Allan Saint-Maximin could make the starting lineup.

Newcastle have drawn with Man. City; suffered a last-minute defeat to Liverpool, and defeated Tottenham away. A win over Chelsea will rubber-stamp their top-four credentials.

Current Form: Newcastle [W-W-W-W-W]; Chelsea [L-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

13/03/22 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Newcastle

30/10/21 PRL Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea

15/02/21 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 Newcastle

21/11/20 PRL Newcastle 0 – 2 Chelsea

18/01/20 PRL Newcastle 1 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Juventus v Lazio @Allianz Stadium @8:45 p.m. on 13 November

Juventus have won five consecutive Serie A matches without conceding and they host fast-rising Lazio, who have won three of their last five but beat Roma and Atalanta in two of their last four league games.

This is a return to the Allianz for former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, who has taken Lazio to second place on the table despite the notable absences of Ciro Immobile and especially Sergej Milinkovic-Savic against Roma.

Max Allegri’s team is unbeaten at the Allianz this term but Lazio have not lost a league away match this season, with four wins and two draws.

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-L-W-L]; Lazio [W-W-L-L-W]

Head-to-head

16/05/22 SEA Juventus 2 – 2 Lazio

20/11/21 SEA Lazio 0 – 2 Juventus

06/03/21 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 Lazio

08/11/20 SEA Lazio 1 – 1 Juventus

20/07/20 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Lazio

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Lazio

Monaco v Marseille @Stade Louis II @8:45 p.m. on 13 November

The two teams are locked on 27 points but Marseille have won just one of their last five league games while Monaco have won three.

Marseille’s wobble has come at the worst of times as they have slipped down the table and crashed out of the Champions League

Current Form: Monaco [W-W-W-D-L]; Marseille [W-L-D-L-L]

Head-to-head

06/03/22 LI1 Marseille 0 – 1 Monaco

11/09/21 LI1 Monaco 0 – 2 Marseille

23/01/21 LI1 Monaco 3 – 1 Marseille

12/12/20 LI1 Marseille 2 – 1 Monaco

30/10/19 CDL Monaco 2 – 1 Marseille

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Marseille

