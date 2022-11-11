Despite a ‘serious’ injury, Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on 20 November.

Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cisse disclosed in a press conference that the injured Mane will be part of the Terenga Lions’ squad route despite the fitness worries.

According to Cisse, “We are monitoring the situation and have sent one of our doctors to assess him.

“On Thursday, Mane spent the whole day in Munich before travelling to Austria for further tests. The good news is that he does not need an operation.

“We want the situation to evolve in two-three weeks. I don’t want to rule him out,” the gaffer made this known at the Country’s capital, Dakar, in the early hours of Friday.

FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura also stated that Mane will participate at the World Cup if it will require the need of a “witch doctor”.

Senegal kick off her first game in the World Cup on 21 November against the Netherlands.

Just like people consult traditional means which is also known as “Juju” in the Western World, Samoura added that Mane’s absence might cause a setback for the Teranga Lions which is the reason local means would be employed to get the Bayern Munich forward fit at all cost.

“Very sad news. We’re going to use witch doctors. I don’t know (if they’re effective), but we’re going to use them anyway. We’re hoping for miracles. He has to be there. Sadio, you have to be there on the 21st,” she said.

The Bayern Munich forward was ruled out of possible participation at the World Cup following an injury he copped during a mid-week Bundesliga encounter against Werder Bremen where he limped off after 20 minutes of play. Reports from Munich stated he injured “the head of his right fibula”.

While the West African side is optimistic of a miracle, his club, Bayern Munich have said he won’t play their last league game, which is against Schalke on Saturday.

More injury woes for Senegal

Mane may not be the only player that needs a traditional cure as there have been more reported cases of injury to notable members of the Senegal squad.

On Wednesday, Koulibaly’s regular centre-back partner Abdou Diallo suffered a knee injury in the warm-up for RB Leipzig and was withdrawn from the starting XI to face Freiburg.

Asides from that, preventive measures will be taken on players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Eduard Mendy who have just returned from injury.

Senegal squad

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea).

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

