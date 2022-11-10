Bayelsa Queens have failed to progress in the CAF Women’s Champions League final following a 1-0 defeat suffered against Moroccan Club, FAR Rabat, at the Stade Moulay Hassan on Wednesday night.
However, reaching the semi-finals was a huge step forward for the Prosperity Girls, who had stated their ambitions to make it into a first-ever final.
The game, which would have been perfect revenge for the Prosperity Girls over the Moroccan side who defeated Rivers Angels in 2021, failed as they fell to an excellent goal from Ibtissam Jraidi in the 28th minute.
Elsewhere, defending Champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, made it to the finals for the second consecutive time after defeating Simba Queens by a lone goal. Boitumelo Rabale scored for the South African side in the 75th minute.
Despite the defeat, Bayelsa Queens will face off against Simba Queens for a third-place encounter on Saturday while Sundowns defend their title against FAR Rabat.
