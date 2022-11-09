After exiting the CAF Champions League unceremoniously, Plateau United and Rivers United are determined to get it right in the Confederation Cup.

The two Nigerian clubs are on course for a place in the group stage after emphatic victories in their first-leg playoff ties against their Libyan opponents.

This renewed hope, according to the Rivers United and Plateau United coaches, is a product of the different approaches adopted after the bitter Champions League dismissal.

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma, while speaking on Brila FM after his club’s record-breaking 5-0 victory in the first-leg encounter against Al Nasser said the humiliating 6-0 defeat they suffered in Morocco against Wydad Casablanca spurred them on.

He said: “It was a good victory which we planned for. We planned for success, especially after our game in Morocco.

“We had a very sad experience, so we knew we had to put in enough more than our capacity to enable us to cross this hurdle.

“The players proved today that we have worked hard. Our opponents also gave a good account of themselves in the beginning, but that didn’t last long as we took control of the game.

“The players played according to instruction, and the sad incident that happened in Morocco was a tonic that inspired us to achieve this victory.”

While Eguma believes Rivers United will need a different approach to face their opponent in the second leg, Fidelis Ilechukwu has assured Plateau United fans of a more “concentrated game” in Libya.

“We are fully prepared for this all-important match, knowing fully well that coming out with a decent result will catapult the team to the group stage of the competition.

“Naturally, a four-one victory is a good scoreline by any standard, but in a competition of this magnitude, where the away goal rule counts, we need maximum concentration to enable us to come out unscathed.”

Both Plateau United and Rivers United will play their second leg fixtures on Wednesday.

Even though it looks like the two Nigerian teams have one leg in the next phase of the Confederation Cup because of their first leg wins, the Libyans could hurt them if they let their guards down.

North African clubs are full of surprises

Rivers United are better positioned to pull through having scored five goals and conceding none in the first leg.

But the Port Harcourt Landlords must be cautious not to fall prey to the surprises the North African side may throw up.

A five-goal advantage is not insurmountable, as shown by Wydad Casablanca, who scored six against the NPFL champions when they battled in Morocco.

This is a warning signal that both teams should not underestimate what any North African club will do at home to get victory.

Another scenario was the 3-0 victory Rivers United recorded against Al Merreikh of Sudan years back in Nigeria only to suffer a 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Sudan.

Despite conceding a goal in Abuja, Plateau United must show their class and put up a similar performance as they showed against Esperance de Tunis in their second leg narrow loss.

The two Nigerian clubs should be ready for anything the North African clubs, who will stop at nothing to overturn the huge deficit they have would throw at them.

Rivers United already had the taste of the hostile Libya environment as they attempted to train on Monday and they put the stadium lights out.

Our lives have been threatened in Benghazi#TotalEnergiesCAFCC — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) November 7, 2022

This is another antic that unsettles an away team whenever they are playing a North African side.

This isn’t the first time opponents will threaten Rivers United on the road, especially by a North African side.

Another plan of the North African side is to ensure large fans troop into the stadium to support their team. This helps the home side to build confidence which might be detrimental to the visitors.

Do not play a defensive game

One factor that cost the Nigerian clubs in the Champions League qualification round was the defensive style of play they adopted on the road. In football, the surest defence is attack.

Esperance caught Plateau United in the lurch because they deployed defensive tactics in Tunisia. This gave their opponents the opportunity to launch countless attacks

Though Plateau United Coach Ilechukwu has promised his side will attack “as the best form of defence in order to keep their host under check”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

