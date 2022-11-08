After over 30 hours of journey from Nigeria, the Super Eagles delegation is now in the Costa Rican capital San Jose, where they will on Thursday take on the Costa Rica national team in an international friendly.

According to the updates provided by the Nigeria Football Federation through its Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, the delegation led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Sunday Dele-Ajayi, is lodged at the Real Intercontinental Hotel in San Jose.

The Eagles have had their first training session ahead of the match, which is part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8 p.m. Costa Rica time on Wednesday, 9 November (3 a.m., 10 November in Nigeria).

The 18 players, majorly home-based stars, invited by coach Salisu Yusuf, will test their prowess against the World Cup-bound Costa Rica team.

For the game, Costa Rica Coach Luis Suarez has assembled a side that has the likes of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell.

Also on the Costa Rica roster are Konyaspor’s defensive kingpin, Francisco Calvo, and Nottingham Forest’s midfielder Brandon Aguilera.

The Costa Rica team for the Nigeria friendly comprises three goalkeepers, nine defenders, eleven midfielders, and three strikers.

Costa Rica squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG); Esteban Alvarado (Herediano); Patrick Sequeira (Lugo)

Defenders: Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati); Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids); Keysher Fuller (Herediano); Óscar Duarte (Al Wehda); Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios); Kendall Waston (Saprissa); Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake); Carlos Martínez (San Carlos); Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor)

Midfielders: Celso Borges (Alajuelense); Youstin Salas (Saprissa); Roan Wilson (Grecia); Douglas López (Herediano); Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa); Gerson Torres (Herediano); Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano); Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense); Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas); Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest); Jewison Bennette (Sunderland)

Attackers: Joel Campbell (León); Johan Venegas (Alajuelense); Anthony Contreras (Herediano)

