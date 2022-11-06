Sunday was a momentous day in the EPL from the London derby to another impressive win from Newcastle, while Erik Ten Hag and Antonio Conte suffered setbacks as the top-four chase continues.

Arsenal burnish title credentials

For the third consecutive season, Arsenal went to Stamford Bridge and conquered Chelsea. The Gunners won 1-0 to move back to the top of the EPL table, ahead of Manchester City. It was Chelsea’s second consecutive league loss under Graham Potter.

Arsenal dominated the encounter, though Chelsea put up a very tepid performance. While Mikel Arteta’s team played with conviction and passed the ball well, the Blues could not stitch together any coherent play.

After a barren draw in the first half, Gabriel Magalhaes scored in the 63rd minute, off a corner kick taken by Bukayo Saka, to make the only difference in the encounter.

Conte’s second consecutive home defeat

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham suffered a second consecutive home defeat to Liverpool at the Tottenham Stadium. The Reds justly recovered from the surprise loss to Leeds United last weekend.

Mohamed Salah’s brace in the first half with an assist from Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool fans a reprieve despite Harry Kane’s excellent second-half finish.

Salah scored off a swift move in the 11th minute, which the Egyptian forward started in the centre circle. Nunez controlled in the box and laid off for Salah, who took a touch before flashing his finish past Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool got a second five minutes before halftime from Salah, who capitalised on an error from Eric Dier.

Salah would have recorded his hat trick after he went past Clement Lenglet before the assistant referee ruled him offside in the 61st minute.

At 70 minutes, Kane got the consolation for Spurs from substitute Dejan Kulusevski’s assist.

Just as it was in the first London derby where Arsenal, an away team, picked the maximum points, a similar encounter occurred in the match between West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace came back from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.

West Ham broke the deadlock from Said Benrahma’s finish after latching on to Lucas Paqueta’s pass.

However, the table turned around for the Eagles, who got an equaliser four minutes before halftime following a sloppy pass from Craig Dawson, which Eberechi Eze pounced on to pass to Wilfried Zaha, who beat Lukasz Fabianski for the equaliser.

Seven minutes before stoppage time, VAR ruled out West Ham’s chance for a late penalty after Marc Guehi seemed to have infringed Michail Antonio in the box.

While the game was in lurching towards a stalemate, Patrick Vieira’s boys gave the West Londoners a shocker when Micheal Olise’s shot took a deflection and looped over Fabianski in the 94th minute.

Newcastle continue rise

Newcastle continued their good run as they notched a fourth consecutive victory in the last five matches as they hammered Southampton 4-1 at St. Mary’s.

Miguel Almiron, who had been impressive for the Magpies, got Eddie Howe’s side to a bright start before halftime. It was the Paraguayan’s fourth consecutive goal for Newcastle.

The Magpies added two quick goals from both Chris Wood and Joseph Willock in the 58th and 62nd minutes, respectively.

However, the Saints got a consolation from Romain Perraud, who had enough time to fire Nick Pope after Mohammed Salisu’s pass helped him go past Dan Burn in the 89th minute. But Bruno Guimaraes scored in the first minute of added time.

United lose to Emery’s Villa

Two quick-fire goals from Aston Villa in the first 11 minutes set the tone as Unai Emery started his stint as Villa manager with a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended, Erik ten Hag handed Cristiano Ronaldo the captaincy. This was the first Villa victory over United at Villa Park in 27 years. A deflected effort from Luke Shaw halved the deficit when his cross took a wicked deflection off Jacob Ramsey.

But Ramsey corrected the script four minutes into the second half when he flashed his shot past David de Gea to give Villa back their two-goal lead, which they held on till the end.

