Arsenal have regained the number one position on the Premier League table after battling to a crucial 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Brazilian defender Gabriel scored the all-important goal that has pushed Arsenal back ahead of Manchester City in the race for the title.
Though the Gunners dominated early proceedings, they were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.
The likes of Ben White and Gabriel Martinelli both failed to bury the chances that came their way
In what was a really physical contest expected in derbies of this calibre, referee Michael Oliver awarded 17 fouls in the first half.
The majority of the infringements were against Chelsea, who were run ragged by their London rivals.
Second Half
Arsenal maintained their dominance in opening exchanges after the break with Martinelli looking likely to bury a header just before the hour mark only for Thomas Partey’s flick to take it off him.
Gabriel Jesus also had his moment but was denied by Edouard Mendy who made a near-post save to deny the Gunners from going ahead.
The subsequent corner from Bukayo Saka was well-delivered for Gabriel Magalhaes, who poked home on the goalline.
The goal by the Brazilian was his ninth from corner kicks.
Saka and Martin Odegaard had chances to kill the game with a second as the final 15 minutes began, but even though they did not score, it did not change the outcome as Arsenal held on for another vital victory.
With Sunday’s result, Arsenal have become the first side to win 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea.
