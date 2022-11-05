The English Premier League recorded a harvest of goals in the first set of games played on Saturday.

This harvest had 19 goals in the four matches.

Though Manchester City’s home game against Fulham had the least goals (three) it was arguably the most dramatic with Erling Haaland snatching victory for the Cityzens at the death from the penalty spot.

That winning goal took City back to the top of the Premier League table pending the outcome of the Super Sunday clash between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

According to Opta, Haaland’s penalty at 94 minutes and 33 seconds is Manchester City’s latest winning goal in the Premier League since November 2017.

Many would have expected an easy ride for City when they took the lead in the first half through Julian Alvarez’s third Premier League goal.

Things, however, got complicated for Pep Guardiola’s men just before the half-hour mark with the sending off of Joao Cancelo.

The full-back barged Harry Wilson inside the penalty area, giving referee Darren England no choice but to send him off.

Former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira stepped up to fire his spot kick past Ederson.

From then, City huffed and puffed as they struggled to get back in front despite their numerical disadvantage.

While it was looking like a lost course and the points would be shared, City were handed a lifeline when Kevin De Bruyne was tripped in the box and Haaland stepped up to convert the penalty even though it wasn’t the best of kicks.

Battle of Naija boys

At City Ground, Nottingham, three Super Eagles stars were in action in the game that ended in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

While the duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi were on for Nottingham Forest, Frank Onyeka made an appearance for Brentford in the second half.

Unfortunately, the Bees were denied what could have been their first away win of the season by a late own goal from substitute Zanka.

Yoane Wissa looked to have secured Brentford all three points after Bryan Mbeumo had equalised from the spot in the first half but an attempted clearance came back off Zanka and into the goal in the final minute of play to deny the Bees the win.

Forest took a deserved lead 19 minutes into the game through Morgan Gibbs-White who benefited for an assist from Dennis

After receiving the pass from the Nigerian forward, Gibbs-White worked enough space to curl an excellent strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But the Bees were awarded a penalty right on the stroke of half-time when Wissa was clipped by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, allowing Mbeumo to slot home in the absence of the suspended Ivan Toney.

Wissa then found the net himself with 15 minutes remaining, lobbing the ball over Henderson after being sent through by Jensen.

But Zanka’s inadvertent own goal in the final minute means the Bees’ wait for a first away win of the season goes on.

With the solitary point, Forest remain in the bottom spot with 10 points from 14 games while Brentford are 10th on the log with 16 points from the same number of games.

Elsewhere, Leeds United battled to a 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth while Brighton continued their bright run this season with a 3-2 away victory over Wolverhampton.

