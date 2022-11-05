This week, it was not exactly easy to choose the four matches you have to watch. There are more than four must-watch matches and you have more than you bargained for. We have a London derby, a Rome derby, the Derby d’Italia, top of the table clash in Italy while Liverpool travel to London to face Spurs and there is the minor matter of Ajax hosting PSV.

Chelsea v Arsenal @Stamford Bridge @1pm on Nov.6

Potter’s learning phase against Arteta’s tried and working

Graham Potter lost his first match as a Chelsea manager last weekend and Ben Chilwell to injury in a UCL match, which means the Blues need a lift when league leaders Arsenal prance into Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It has been a long while where the Gunners have been the better of the two sides, with no inferiority complex going into the derby.

A gap of 10 points could become 13, seven, or stay the same, though Mikel Arteta’s team are the favourites in this one and have beaten Chelsea in their last three encounters. Bukayo Saka is back and Gabriel Jesus will seek to end a mini-barren spell of seven matches without scoring.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-L-W-D-D]; Arsenal [W-W-L-D-W]

Head-to-head

24/07/22 FLC Arsenal 4 – 0 Chelsea

20/04/22 PRL Chelsea 2 – 4 Arsenal

22/08/21 PRL Arsenal 0 – 2 Chelsea

01/08/21 CLF Arsenal 1 – 2 Chelsea

12/05/21 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Arsenal

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

Roma v Lazio @Stadio Olimpico @6pm on Nov.6

Hard to call between Mourinho and Sarri

An unexpected loss to Salernitana means Lazio will demand a response from themselves as they confront their eternal rivals at the Olimpico. Roma have had the luck of playing and winning against 10 men in their last two matches even though Tammy Abraham cannot score and looks shorn of confidence.

There is only one point separating the two teams led by managers attempting to rebuild their reputations. Sarri must effectively replace the injured Ciro Immobile, and the suspended Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while Mourinho must continue to improvise in the absence of Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Spinazzola.

Current Form: Roma [W-W-W-L-W]; Lazio [L-L-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

20/03/22 SEA Roma 3 – 0 Lazio

26/09/21 SEA Lazio 3 – 2 Roma

15/05/21 SEA Roma 2 – 0 Lazio

15/01/21 SEA Lazio 3 – 0 Roma

26/01/20 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Lazio

Prediction: Roma 1-2 Lazio

Tottenham v Liverpool @Tottenham Hotspur Stadium @5:30pm on Nov.6

Hard-fighting Spurs face flailing Reds

Tottenham are growing a reputation for coming from behind to win matches even though Liverpool have conceded the first goal in four of their last seven EPL games and Jurgen Klopp’s side took just one point from those four games.

The Reds should be buoyed by their 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Napoli and an improved defensive structure. Losing Son Heung-min to Antonio Conte cannot be overstated. This match has always been a close one in the past, and Saturday’s should be no exception.

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-D-L-L]; Liverpool [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

07/05/22 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Tottenham

19/12/21 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Liverpool

28/01/21 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Liverpool

16/12/20 PRL Liverpool 2 – 1 Tottenham

11/01/20 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Liverpool

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool

Juventus v Inter Milan @Allianz Stadium @8:45pm on Nov.6

Inter Milan have regained some form while Juventus are still looking for their best 11 and their best plan. With pride and history on the line, expect the Old Lady to come out swinging, looking for a knockout punch early.

Simone Inzaghi’s front pairing of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez will trouble Juve’s central defensive pairing, but the question is will they score when the opportunities arise?

Both teams look like one loss from a crisis and being separated by two points should elevate the contest. There is, however, good news for Max Allegri as Federico Chiesa is back from a serious injury and Dusan Vlahovic can feature while Simeone also welcomes back Marcelo Brozovic.

Current Form: Juventus [L-W-L-W-W]; Inter Milan [L-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

11/05/22 COI Juventus 2 – 4 Inter Milan

03/04/22 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 Inter Milan

12/01/22 SUC Inter Milan 2 – 1 Juventus

24/10/21 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Juventus

15/05/21 SEA Juventus 3 – 2 Inter Milan

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Inter Milan

Atalanta v Napoli @Gewiss Stadium @6pm on Nov.5

Napoli had their unbeaten start to the season stopped by Liverpool in midweek and will look straight to bounce back when they host second-placed Atalanta. While Napoli have got Victor Osimhen purring and scoring, Gian Piero Gasperini has his own Nigerian go-to forward in Ademola Lookman.

Luciano Spalletti needs a capable replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is suffering from a backache. The Georgian has provided five assists and scored six goals this season. Luis Muriel is doubtful as Duvan Zapata looks to score his first goal of the season.

Current Form: Atalanta [W-L-W-D-W]; Napoli [L-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

03/04/22 SEA Atalanta 1 – 3 Napoli

04/12/21 SEA Napoli 2 – 3 Atalanta

21/02/21 SEA Atalanta 4 – 2 Napoli

10/02/21 COI Atalanta 3 – 1 Napoli

03/02/21 COI Napoli 0 – 0 Atalanta

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Napoli

Ajax v PSV @Johan Cruijff Arena @4:45pm on Nov.6

Ajax lost the Super Cup to PSV in July but lead them on the league by one point, with a game in hand. A PSV victory knocks them off the perch as they seek revenge for the July loss.

According to Soccerway, “Ajax have got the better of PSV of late, unbeaten in their last seven Eredivisie matches (W4 D3 L0). PSV are looking for their first league win in games between the two teams since September 2018. The Ajacieden have outscored PSV 15-6 during their unbeaten streak.”

Current Form: Ajax [W-L-W-W-L]; PSV [W-W-W-L-L]

Head-to-head

30/07/22 SUC Ajax 3 – 5 PSV

17/04/22 KNB PSV 2 – 1 Ajax

23/01/22 ERE PSV 1 – 2 Ajax

24/10/21 ERE Ajax 5 – 0 PSV

07/08/21 SUC Ajax 0 – 4 PSV

Prediction: Ajax 2-3 PSV

