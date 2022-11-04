Arsenal finished top of Group A after defeating FC Zurich 1-0 on Thursday. Kieran Tierney scored the only goal in the 17th minute when he got on a rebound on the edge of the Zurich box after Fabio Vieira’s shot was blocked.

Eddie Nketiah should have doubled the lead four minutes later, but Yanick Brecher parried his attempt.

Jonathan Okita’s shot tested Aaron Ramsdale in the 35th minute, but the Arsenal goalkeeper parried it to safety. A minute later, Brecher saved Nketiah’s flying header off a Viera corner kick to another Arsenal Corner.

The second half was a turgid affair, littered with fouls and no goals. Arsenal qualified directly for the round of 16 ahead of PSV, who won 2-1 away to Bodo Glimt.

The Dutch side scored in the 35th and 52nd minutes, but the home side got a consolation in the 93rd minute from Nino Zugeji as they dropped into the Europa Conference League.

Elsewhere, Manchester United ended their group-stage game with a 1-0 victory over the Spanish side, Real Sociedad, at the Reale Seguros Stadium. United needed two clear goals to finish as group leaders, but they only had Alejandro Garnacho’s first-ever United goal to show for their endeavour.

Going into the game, Erik Ten Hag made three changes from the team that defeated West Ham. Youngster Garnacho made his second start in the Europa League after a 3-0 victory over Sheriff last Thursday. In a similar fashion, Donny Van Beek made his first start of the season while Victor Lindelof replaced Harry Maguire.

Real Sociedad got the first chance in the sixth minute but Carlos Fernandez’s finish was ruled offside.

Garnacho put the visitors in front in the 17th minute with the Red Devils’ first attempt on goal. The youngster received a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo and surged into the Sociedad box before finishing high over Alex Remiro.

Garnacho’s goal made him the youngest non-English player, at 18 years and 125 days to score in a European game for the Devils after George Best’s record of 18 years and 158 days against Djurgardens in 1964.

David de Gea was called upon once again to make saves that kept United ahead. First, he saved from Alexander Sorloth, whose deflected shot was goal-bound.

In the 43rd minute, he denied Real Sociedad an equaliser after making two quick saves from Gorosabel Andoni.

In the other group game, Francis Uzoho and his Cypriot club, Omonia Nicosia, bowed out of the Europa League with zero points after suffering a lone-goal defeat to Sheriff.

Uzoho, who has been the favourite of the Cypriot club’s new coach, Yannick Ferrera suffered his third consecutive defeat in the Europa League after Rasheed Akanbi’s finish in the 87th minute silenced the visitors.

In Rome, Jose Mourinho and his Roma team had to stage a comeback to defeat 10-man Ludogorets Razgrad 3-1 and earn the second slot for the knockout stages in the Europa League.

Before the game, Ludogorets could qualify for the knockout stage via goal difference.

The visitors broke the deadlock three minutes before halftime to get ahead on the table.

Roma came storming back in the second half and got two goals from penalties, scored by captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. Ludogorets thought they had their equaliser through Gustavo Nonato, but on VAR review, the referee chalked the goal off.

Substitute Nicolo Zaniolo put the gloss on the win with a superb solo in the 85th minute. There was still time for a red card for Olivier Vernon’s bad stamp on Nicola Zalewski.

