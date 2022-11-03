The two remaining places in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League were snapped up by AC Milan and RB Leipzig on Wednesday night as both sides ended the group stage with a flourish.

At San Siro, Olivier Giroud scored two and assisted another for Rade Krunic, as Milan thumped RB Salzburg 4-0 to book their place in the Champions League Round of 16 after a nine-year absence.

The Rossoneri needed just a point to be sure of second place behind Chelsea in the group and qualification to the knockouts but they got a convincing victory.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig also secured their place in the last-16 in similar fashion by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 to progress to the knockout phase while the Ukrainian side dropped into the Europa League.

Shakhtar needed a win for a top-two finish in Group F but they could not handle their German opponents.

Christopher Nkunku capitalised on a mistake to give Leipzig an early lead before Andre Silva got a second from close range at the beginning of the second half.

Dominik Szoboszlai rounded the goalkeeper for a third while Dani Olmo came off the bench to score a fourth with almost his first touch.

The win means RB Leipzig finish second behind group winners Real Madrid who hammered Celtic 5-1 also Wednesday. Shakhtar finished third with Celtic taking fourth spot.

In the other Wednesday games, Manchester City came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 to finish top of their group.

Though PSG beat Juventus 2-1, they were beaten to the top spot by Sporting Lisbon, who trounced Maccabi Haifa 6-1.

With the group games now concluded, the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is scheduled for Nyon, Switzerland on Monday 7 November 2022.

The first legs are scheduled for 14/15/21/22 February 2023, with the second legs on 7/8/14/15 March 2023.

The 2022-23 Champions League final will take place on 10 June 2023 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.