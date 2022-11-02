After disappointing CAF Champions League outings, which saw both Rivers United and Plateau United demoted to the Confederations Cup, the two teams got handsome wins in the first leg of qualifiers for the group stage on Wednesday in Port Harcourt and Abuja.

Rivers United, who started their game two-hours before Plateau United, trounced Al Nasr of Libya 5-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

A brace from defender Ebube Duru and strikes from Kazie Enyinnaya, Paul Acquah, and Malachi Ohawume gave Rivers United a comfortable lead ahead of the reverse fixture next week.

It was almost a repeat in Abuja, but while Rivers United kept a clean sheet, Plateau United conceded but beat another Libyan side, Al-Akhdar 4-1.

A second half brace from Albert Hilary and strikes from Mustapha Yuga and Ifeanyi Emmanuel gave Plateau the four goals.

In Abuja

Meanwhile, Daniel Itodo was the star turn as the defender had three assists in the four goals scored by Plateau United via long throw-ins.

In the 27th minute, Itodo assisted Yuga Mustapha, who headed home from a close range via a throw-in. Five minutes before halftime, Itodo provided another assist via another throw-in for Ifeanyi Emmanuel to send the Peace Boys into the interval with a two-goal advantage.

Plateau United would have gotten the third goal from Albert Hilary’s finish in the 53rd minute, but the assistant referee flagged him offside. But he was not to be denied as he scored Plateau United’s third goal with a sublime finish to another Itodo throw-in in the 75th minute.

But the hosts were shocked in the 85th minute when the Libyans pulled a goal back, but Hilary completed his brace five minutes later.

Elsewhere, Rivers United were more definitive than their previous game on the continent where they fired blanks in Morocco.

But Tuesday’s afternoon encounter with Al Nasr witnessed a determined Rivers United who opened their goals gate in the 12th minute from a penalty taken by Duru. after Al Nasr’s goalkeeper was penalised for bringing down Paul Acquah, who was through on goal.

Three minutes later, Kazie Enyinnaya doubled the lead for the hosts, following a tap-in from a loose ball by the goalkeeper.

After the two-goal lead, Rivers United missed clear cut chances that would have buried the game in the first half. First, Nyima Nwagua missed a six-yard opportunity from Malachi Ohawume in the 20th minute. Joseph Onoja also failed to utilise Chiamaka Madu’s cross in the 34th minute, after Chibuzor Ohawume had narrowly missed an attempt three minutes earlier.

However, the Port Harcourt-based side made it three just before halftime after Acquah scored.

Three minutes into the second half, Nyima’s diving header from Duru hit the woodwork to deny Rivers United a fourth goal.

Duru then scored the fourth goal from another penalty in the 64th minute to become Rivers United fifth player to score a brace on the continent after the quartet of Bernard Ovoke, Esosa Igbinoba, Guy Keuman, and Godwin Aguda, according to Opta Nigeria.

Ebube Duru is the 5th Rivers United player to score a brace on the continent. Clique. Bernard Ovoke, Esosa Igbinoba, Guy Keumain, Godwin Aguda, Ebube Duru#CAFCC — Opta Nigeria (@OptaNGR) November 2, 2022

Rivers United completed the rout with a fifth goal from Malachi Ohawume’s finish to Joseph Onoja’s assist in the 72nd minute to record their biggest win ever on the continent.

The reverse fixtures are scheduled for 7 November.