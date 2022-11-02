The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has banned a football ‘fixer’, Auwalu Baba Jada, following a video making the rounds.

Auwalu, a member of the newly inaugurated Interim Management Committee for the Nigeria Professional Football League, was captured in a video that went viral on different social media platforms where he boasted of helping clubs to fix NPFL games.

According to the video (in Hausa), Auwalu revealed how he was involved in the downfall of Katsina United. He also stated that he influenced Shooting Stars’ defeat. The video depicts that Auwalu is a well-connected ‘fixer’ in the NPFL.

An excerpt from the video stated: “Katsina (Utd) were defeated here in (Bauchi), I had to insist to see the Governor (of Bauchi) to ensure that Katsina (Utd) defeated is here even with their eight million (Naira). I made them lose.

“We were the ones that influenced (fixed) Kano Pillars to defeat Shooting Stars in Kano because we want Lobi (Stars) to survive (relegation). Between me and Lobi (Stars) only God can come between us and can do anything for them.

“In fact, any town that has a premier league (club)… aside MFM (Lagos), that’s the only town that I don’t have any friends that I can send people to him to coordinate/help in Nigeria. There is none. In any town at all that has premier league, some even if they don’t have like, for example, Kwara You know they have ABS and their boss was even here (Bauchi). So we have good relationships with people. All you need to do is to go and play your game anywhere in Nigeria ….”

In response to the viral video, the NFF via its General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, and the media officer, Ademola Olajire, announced the suspension of the football chief.

According to the mail received by Premium Times, Auwalu’s suspension will be followed by an investigation.

“Auwalu Baba Jada has been suspended from all football-related activities pending investigations into the video recording in which he is apparently the principal character. The investigations will be conducted by the ethics and integrity units of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Auwalu Baba Jada will have no role in any football activity, event, or programme until the investigations are concluded, and this also means he is summarily suspended from his membership of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League.”