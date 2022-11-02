Napoli’s 13-match winning run has ended. The Serie A leaders lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Tuesday night at Anfield to record their first loss in the 2022/23 football season.

Two late goals from Mohamed Salah and substitute, Darwin Nunez, condemned Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates to the loss.

Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 in the first leg and despite the defeat finished as Group A leaders and should have a kinder draw in the round of 16 draws on Monday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men thought they had taken the lead through Leo Ostigard’s header in the 53rd minute, but after almost four minutes of VAR check, they adjudged the Napoli defender was marginally offside.

After the home loss to Leeds on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp and his team needed a recovery win to perk up the Anfield spirit, and goals in the 85th and 98th minutes ensure they go into their EPL clash against Tottenham at the weekend in a better frame of mind.

In Marseille, Tottenham withstood the frenetic atmosphere at the Velodrome to carve out a 2-1 win over their hosts with Antonio Conte suspended from the dugout.

After 45 minutes, Tottenham were out of the Champions League after Chancel Mbemba gave Marseille the lead with a thumping header, but a first Tottenham goal from Clement Lenglet and a 95th-minute winner from Pierre Hojbjerg ensured that Conte’s men finished top of Group D.

Eintracht Frankfurt snatched the second ticket when they came back from being a goal down to defeat Sporting Lisbon 2-1.

Sporting needed just a draw to qualify, but they let a 39th-minute lead slip as two second half goals from Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani helped the away side to a famous victory.

Bayern Munich finished with a perfect record in Group C. They achieved this with a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter Milan. Benjamin Pavard scored with a header in the first half and Eric Choupo-Moting continued his rich goal-scoring form with the second in the 72nd minute. At the Doosan Arena in Plzen Barcelona scored four goals and conceded twice to cement their third placing.

Marcos Alonso scored his first Barcelona goal when he poked home on the line; Ferran Torres scored twice while there was also a first-ever goal for 19-year-old Pablo Torre Carral.

In Group B, Atletico Madrid came last for the first time under Diego Simeone. Porto beat the La Liga side 2-1 while Club Brugge held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 score at the Bay Arena.

On Wednesday, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig will battle for the second ticket from Group F just as AC Milan and FC Salzburg clash at the San Siro to determine the second-placed team behind Chelsea.