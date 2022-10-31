The talking point in the Nigerian football ecosystem is definitely the Flamingos who won a historic bronze medal at the just-concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Sunday.

The Nigerian ladies defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties after the Germans staged a dramatic three-goal comeback to drag the encounter into the lottery of penalties. They finally prevailed to win what is Nigeria’s first-ever medal at the underage FIFA tournament.

Following their heroics, the team continues to receive congratulatory messages from well-meaning Nigerians, some of which were accompanied by cash prize pledges.

Captain Musa’s philanthropy continues

The Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, hasn’t only shown his leadership skill on the pitch but off the pitch as well in recent times.

Aside from his philanthropic work with the less privileged, Musa has also extended his “Guvnor” persona to the younger national teams.

Less than 24 hours after fulfilling his N1 million pledge to the U-23 national men’s team who defeated Tanzania 2-0 in Ibadan, Musa tripled the amount for the Flamingos.

He made this known via Twitter on Sunday after Nigeria won the Bronze medal.

3Million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja. Congratulations 🎉🇳🇬👏 — Ahmed Musa MON (@Ahmedmusa718) October 30, 2022

Akinwunmi, Dare felicitate with Flamingos

Both the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and immediate past vice-president of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, have also felicitated the Flamingos.

Mr Dare, who praised both the Dream team and Flamingos in his congratulatory message, said the victories were “worth celebrating.”

“The victories are heartwarming for Nigeria and worth celebrating.

“I commend the coaches and the players of both teams for giving us their best performances and congratulate the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for these successes.”

Meanwhile, Mr Akinwunmi also gave the Flamingos N1 million in appreciation for raising the Nigerian flag high in Asia.

Plumptre joins the party

Ashleigh Plumptre was one of the senior players that congratulated the Flamingos on winning the bronze in India yesterday.

The Leicester City FC player put on her Twitter handle a heartwarming congratulatory message to praise the Flamingos for proving doubters wrong at the just concluded U-17 World Cup.

What an achievement! Huge congratulations, flamingoes 🇳🇬💪🏽🥉 https://t.co/SiuciR1tWW — Ashleigh Plumptre (@ashplumptre) October 30, 2022

Politicians also praise Flamingos

Several politicians have also taken to their respective social media platforms to wish the Flamingos well after winning a Bronze medal.

The Labour Party presidential aspirant Peter Obi congratulated the ladies on his Twitter handle.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the Flamingos on winning the bronze medal at the under-17 women’s world cup. Salute to our talented youths who continue to make Nigeria proud.-PO”

I extend my warmest congratulations to the Flamingos on winning the bronze medal at the under 17 women's world cup. Salute to our talented youths who continue to make Nigeria proud.-PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 31, 2022

Joining Mr Obi was former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who praised the ladies for defeating Germany when it matters.

“Congratulations to the Flamingos, who defeated Germany in a penalty shootout to win the bronze medal at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. #U17WWC.

You’ve made us all proud!”

Congratulations to the Flamingos, who defeated Germany in a penalty shootout to win the bronze medal at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. #U17WWC. You've made us all proud! https://t.co/zbgpAqr2oO — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 30, 2022

Sports and Unity

Despite losing to Nigeria, the Germans were seen dancing to Kiss Daniel’s latest song titled ‘Cough’ after the game in a video

The video, which has now gone viral, was tweeted by a Nigerian journalist, Tobi Adepoju, which he tagged as “Football unites the world.

“Football unites the world. Football speaks only one language.

This is the best video on earth at the moment.

Nigeria U17 & Germany U17 girls exchanged jerseys and vibes to Nigeria’s hip-hop.”

Football unites the world, football speaks only one Language. This is the best video on earth at the moment. Nigeria U17 & Germany U17 girls exchanged jerseys and vibes to Nigeria's hip-hop. pic.twitter.com/BMAfhMsNRp — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) October 31, 2022

The Nigerian team did not start well, losing 2-1 to Germany after taking the lead against the European champions. The Coach Bankole Olowookere-tutored side got themselves together in the subsequent matches against New Zealand and Chile to progress to the knockout stage.

Interestingly, the Flamingos settled for penalty kicks in all three knockout encounters. They defeated the USA via penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time. They then lost the semi-final against Colombia, who beat them 5-4 in penalties.

Their solace came through with a bronze medal to equal Ghana’s record at the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan.