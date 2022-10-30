Manchester United and Arsenal registered victories in their respective home games in the Premier League on Sunday.

While United could only squeeze out a lone-goal victory over West Ham, the Gunners were more ruthless; hammering bottom side, Nottingham Forest, 5-0 at the Emirates.

At Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford was the hero, as his solitary goal was enough to seal all three points for the Red Devils.

Rashford’s 38th-minute header off a cross from Christian Eriksen was the first time the English forward was scoring a first-half goal since April 2021, according to Squawka.

Marcus Rashford has scored a first half goal for the first time since April 2021. Each of his last 12 goals for the club had all come in the second half of matches. 😀 pic.twitter.com/FUHZyEHbLK — Squawka (@Squawka) October 30, 2022

More importantly, the goal scored by Rashford was his 100th Manchester United goal as he proudly joins the list of centurions.

Though Erik Ten Hag’s men were not so superb on Sunday. they did enough to grind out the result that sees them staying in the fifth position on the log with 23 points from 12 games.

They are just one point adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United that have played a game more.

For the game at the Emirates, neither the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi nor his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis who came off the bench could save Nottingham Forest from going down to a heavy defeat against Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson was the unlikely hero as the Gunners regained the number one position on the Premier League table with a 5-0 thrashing of Forest.

Nelson was given his first test of Premier League action this season after he was brought in for Bukayo Saka, who was forced off with a concerning injury

Saka set up the opening goal for Gabriel Martinelli after just five minutes before being replaced due to an ankle injury.

Nelson struck his first Premier League goal since July 2020 early in the second half to give Arsenal breathing space.

He added a second just three minutes later and then teed up Thomas Partey to curl into the top corner.

Martin Odegaard completed the rout with 13 minutes from time as Arsenal made it nine straight victories in nine home games.

Sunday’s victory lifts Mikel Arteta’s men a point above Manchester City at the top of the table.