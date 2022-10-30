The Nigeria U-17 Women’s team have ended their campaign at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in style.

After narrowly missing out on a place in the final match, the Flamingos on Sunday soared to a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Germany to win the bronze medal.

The Nigeria U-17 team surprisingly blew a three-goal lead as the Germans extended the game into penalties coming from 3-0 to make it 3-3.

However, the Flamingos prevailed in the ensuing penalty kicks; winning it 3-2.

The Nigerian girls showed they had learnt from their mistakes both from Germany and Colombia from whom they suffered defeat on different occasions.

At a point in the game, the Flamingos enjoyed a three-goal lead courtesy of goals from the trio of Opeyemi Ajakaye, Amina Bello and Etim Eddidiong.

However, the Germans responded just when it was as if Nigeria were coasting home to victory.

A goal each from Jella Velt, and Paulina Bartz and a last-minute acrobatic kick from Loreen Bender ensured the Germans dragged the game into penalties but it was the Nigeria girls that had the last laugh this time.

The game

Germany thought they had broken the deadlock in the fifth minute before a VAR check overturned Marie Steiner’s goal two minutes later.

After the respite by VAR, the Flamingos punished the German defence with Opeyemi Ajakaye heading to break her goal drought from Chidera Okenwa’s cross for an opener in the 20th minute.

Two minutes later, Amina Bello almost doubled the Nigerian lead with her shot that was saved by the German goalkeeper.

Though there were pockets of chances afterwards for both teams, they were not converted as the Flamingos held on to their slim lead into the break.

The Flamingos had a dream start in the second half as Aminat Bello finally doubled the team’s lead barely three minutes into the second half.

Bello nodded home from a corner kick in the 48th minute to put the Flamingos on course for the bronze medal.

Despite the fluid playing attacking style of the Germans, the Flamingos appeared to have an answer to everything thrown at them.

The Flamingos showed they meant business when Etim Edidiong put Nigeria 3-0 up in the 65th minute.

But while the Flamingos thought they had done the needful, they were punished by the Germans for taking off their feet from the pedal

The Germans seeking respite pressured the Nigerian defence from Paulina Bartz’s shot but was saved by Omilana in the 65th minute. Two minutes later, Omilana saved another Bartz’s attempt from a free kick.

The combination of Ajakaye and Etim would have provided Nigeria’s fourth goal but the follow-up attempt from the winger was parried to a corner in the 69th minute.

However, Germany did pull one back from Mara Alber’s freekick that was headed by captain Jekka Velt in the 73rd minute.

In the 85th minute, Bartz doubled Germany’s goal after substitute Laila Portella controlled a cross from Velt for the forward to slot home past Omilana.

Germany remained relentless as the clock wind down and it paid off as they scored an equaliser from substitute Loreen Bender in the 90th minute to extend the game to a penalty shootout.

Penalties

For the first kicks, Omilana who went to Germany’s captain, Velt direction failed to save the ball while Blessing Sunday sent Boettcher the wrong way.

After Germany’s player played her spot-kick over the goalpost, Etim doubled Nigeria’s lead from her spot-kick.

Similar fate for the Germans who missed the third penalty from Loreen Bender who sent it far wide to the post before Ajakaye sealed the third for Nigeria.

Tumininu Adesina missed her penalty to keep the Germans who scored in the chase.

The hope for the Germans was later dashed when Omilana saved a point-blank penalty to seal Nigeria’s search for a bronze medal.

In the VIP stands watching the Flamingos make history were the NFF boss, Ibrahim Gusau, and his immediate predecessor, Amaju Pinnick, who predictably were delighted with the performance of the young girls.