Mamelodi Sundown’s fairy tale run which saw the South African girls emerge winners of the maiden edition of the CAF Women Champions League in 2021 came as a rude shock to pundits given Nigeria’s strength and dominance in female football In Africa.

But the reasons for this are not far-fetched; Bafana Bafana players were made up of homegrown stars drawn from the streets of Soweto, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth, unlike their Nigerian counterparts who depend largely on foreign-based players for the Super Falcons.

That explains why Mamelodi Sundown ran over other opponents and outshined their Nigerian rivals to become the first winners of the newly introduced club competition.

But Bayelsa Queens have a chance at this year’s edition to reverse the conviction that Nigerian clubs still have a long way to go as far as continental football is concerned.

Rivers Angels’ abysmal performance at the maiden edition in Egypt was a bitter pill shoved down the throats of Nigerians who watched with dismay as the team committed a series of elementary errors, losing 3-0 to AS FAR of Morocco, pipped 1-0 by Sundowns before rallying back with 3-0 win over Vihiga Queens. But Bayelsa Queens are out to put the records straight.

The Coach Domo Okara-tutored side are presented with a fresh opportunity to prove that they have enough homegrown talents to be a competitive force and become the first Nigerian side to win the coveted trophy when the competition gets underway in Morocco today.

Humble Beginning

When John Pinowei sat on the balcony of his Port Harcourt home in 1998, he was troubled by the few opportunities given to girls who played football on empty stomachs on the streets of PH.

With no resources to push them through secondary schools and tertiary institutions, the girls had the option of going into crime or prostitution like some others, but they held on to their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

That was the passion that propelled Pinowei to assemble a female football side that would later relocate to Bayelsa and produce stars like Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega, and Precious Dede among others

Fully funded by the Bayelsa State Government, the club won the 2004 Nigerian Women’s Premier League title and went on to win their fifth league title this year.

The club have also won the Women’s Federation Cup twice before their WAFU B Champions League qualifiers success story this year.

They go into this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League with an intimidating record hoping to redeem Nigeria’s fading glory in women’s football.

Against All Odds

He may have been officially confirmed as head coach, but Bayelsa Queens gaffer, Domo Okara, must have been looking at his CAF Women Champions League opponents with a slight hint of envy and respect. With the defending champions breathing down on his neck and bearing in mind how TP Mazembe of Congo DR and Egypt’s Wadi Delga have pumped in millions of dollars to put their teams together, coach Domo would need to dig deeper into his tactical books of tricks and come up with a formation that would see his girls qualify for the knockout stage with ease.

“I feel delighted to be competing with the best clubs in Africa. We are going to give our best and learn as well,” Okara told CAFOnline.com.

“It means a lot for us honestly, we were delighted to compete in a tournament of this magnitude, and as WAFU B winners as well, it was a great feeling.

“Our target is to win the CAF Women’s Champions League trophy in Morocco. I know it’s going to be very difficult, but we promise to give our best.”

While no one doubts the strength and depth within Sundowns, it would be wrong to accept the widespread belief that TP Mazembe and Wadi Delga will only be competing in the CAF Women’s Champions League to make up the numbers.

The women’s team of Tout Puissant Mazembe can be best described as the epitome of growth. This is because the Lubumbashi club finds itself in the CAF Women’s Champions League barely two years after its creation.

No doubt, they are not going to be pushovers after they overran AS Awa of Cameroon and the Equatorial Guinea team, Malabo Kings, to book their place in Morocco.

“We are not going to Morocco to do extras, or distribute points. Certainly, this will be our very first experience at this level,” Mamie Ghemi, the TP Mazembe captain, said.

“We know our strengths and we are very ambitious. We want to bring this trophy back to Lubumbashi. Everyone talks to us about Mamelodi but I tell you that the impossible is not Mazembe.

“Our primary mission will be to validly represent the country: the Democratic Republic of Congo. I know that this competition can be a springboard for each of us, but also our sport in the country.”

As for Wadi Delga, the 12-time winners of the Egyptian Female League will be out to prove that their qualification for the tourney was not a flash in the pan. Indeed, the competition would be adjudged a huge success if they can make it to the knockout stage.

The Nigerian flag bearers open their account against defending Champions Mamelodi Sundown at Stade de Marrakech on October 31, play TP Mazembe three days later and could conceivably have accumulated at least four points, before their final group match against the Egyptian champions, Wadi Delga, on November 6.

A draw or win against the defending champions would be enough to hand a major morale boost to the side in their quest to win the tournament.

The prosperity girls will be banking on Mary Aderemi to put up a superlative display in Morocco after she scored one goal and had three assists in the WAFU B qualifiers.

With the eventual winner expected to smile home with $400,000, while the runners-up will earn $250,000 with two losing semi-finalists picking up $200,000 each, Bayelsa Queens are determined to better Rivers Angels ‘ poor campaign in the maiden edition by going all the way to win it.

But while Bayelsa Queens may be defensively sound, better remunerated, well organised and difficult to beat, they have not been too impressive as a team that can dominate with stylish, coherent football. It remains to be seen how Coach Okara intends to correct that notion.