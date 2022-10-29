Though the prospect of playing at the Olympic Games should be enough motivation for the Nigeria U-23 team, the coach Salisu Yusuf-tutored side has received additional monetary incentive for overcoming the Tanzanian obstacle.

On Saturday afternoon at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, the Nigeria U-23s will take the field for their second leg African qualifier against Tanzania.

Having done well to battle out a 1-1 tie in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam, the team is in a sound position to qualify to the final round of the first phase of the qualifiers.

As extra motivation to get the job done against their East African opponents, the Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde and a couple of other sports administrators have made varying cash promises to the Olympic Eagles.

Dollar and Naira promises

Indeed, the U-23 team has no excuse than to produce the result they need to progress. Leading the list of monetary rewards for the Olympics team is Governor Makinde, who pledged a sum of $25,000 to encourage the Nigerian team to secure victory against Tanzania that will propel them to the final round of the qualifiers against either Uganda or Guinea.

Mr Makinde made this known while having dinner with the U-23 boys at the Government house, Agodi, in the presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State; Speaker of the House of Assembly; Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Sunday Dele-Ajayi and Babagana Kalli (NFF Board Members); Oyo State Sports Commissioner Seun Fakorede; Tade Azeez (Nigeria Referees Association President); James Odeniran (Chairman, Oyo State Football Association) and; management staff of the NFF.

During the dinner, Mr Makinde gave the team a sum of N10 million ahead of the game, while he also promised he would give the dollar cash prize immediately after the game.

READ ALSO:

“I am coming to the stadium with the cash; so, it is not a go-and-come back promise. I will give you the money once you achieve victory.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NFF Task Force on Youth Competitions, Aminu Balele Kurfi, and Super Eagles’ Captain, Ahmed Musa, have also announced their respective financial support for the U-23 team.

Mr Balele, who promised $20,000 for an away win in the first leg, gave half of the pledge, which is $10,000 to the team ahead of the game against Tanzania.

Also, member, NFF Task Force on youth competitions and CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade, has promised the Olympic Eagles $5,000 for a win over Tanzania this evening in Ibadan.

Super Eagles Captain Musa promised N500,000 once they win on Saturday.

Chance for Salisu

In the space of seven months, Nigeria has missed out on qualifications for major competitions; including the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Salisu just finished serving a FIFA ban for inappropriate behaviour; he was part of the Austin Eguavoen-team that failed to qualify the Eagles for Qatar, and lately, he failed in the quest to lead the local-based Eagles team to the CHAN tournament. Thus, this is an excellent opportunity for Coach Salisu to redeem his battered image.

Though present at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games where they won a bronze medal, Nigeria was conspicuously missing at the Tokyo Olympic Games.