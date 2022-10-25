Lionel Messi was at his usual best Tuesday night; scoring twice and providing two assists as PSG romped to a 7-2 annihilation of Maccabi Haifa in their Champions League clash at Parc des Princes.

The Argentine was not alone on the scoresheet as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were also part of the goals feast that saw PSG solidify their top position in Group H and also affirm their place in the last 16.

The lethal attacking trio took turns as PSG raced into a three-goal lead inside just 35 minutes. Messi then produced another sumptuous finish just before the interval to complete an eye-catching first-half attacking display.

7 – Paris equalled their record of goals scored in an European game, previously scoring 7 goals against Rosenborg in October 2000 in the Champions League (7-2), La Gantoise in the Intertoto Cup in August 2001 (7-1) and Celtic in November 2017 in the UCL (7-1). 7thHeaven. #PSGMAC pic.twitter.com/MfDKCz6fh5 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 25, 2022

There was little letup in the second half, with Mbappe curling in for his second before an own goal from Maccabi’s Sean Goldberg and the seventh goal by substitute Carlos Soler completed the rout.

It was not one-way traffic as PSG failed to keep a clean sheet; conceding two cheeky goals in the 38th and 51st minute respectively.

Maccabi Haifa defender Abdoulaye Seck scored the two goals against the Parisians who are on 11 points after five games.

Benfica with their 4-3 win over Juventus on Tuesday night are tied on 11 points with PSG but with an inferior goals difference.

Blues qualify

Elsewhere, Chelsea secured passage into the Round of 16 following their 2-1 away win over RB Salzburg.

Kai Havertz’s brilliant second-half goal ensured the Blues zoomed into the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare.

The Germany international curled in a stunning effort midway through the second half to seal all three points for the visitors.

Graham Potter’s men had gone ahead through a fine strike by Mateo Kovacic but a string of saves by impressive home goalkeeper Philipp Kohn stopped Chelsea from increasing their lead.

The Austrian side found a way back into the game as they levelled early in the second half through Junior Adamu’s superb breakaway effort.

However, Havertz popped up with yet another crucial goal; scoring from 20-yard to the delight of the travelling supporters

Chelsea, with 10 points, will top Group E, AC Milan with their 4-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb are second with 7 points.

Other games

In Group F, Leipzig gave themselves a lifeline of pulling through to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday,

The German club won 3-2 and now only need to draw their last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk — which drew 1-1 at Celtic on Tuesday — to advance to the last 16.

Leipzig reached nine points in Group F, one behind Madrid, who had already secured their spot in the round of 16. Leipzig are three points ahead of Shakhtar, while Celtic are last with two points.

Madrid had been unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions this season, with 14 wins and two draws.

Also on Tuesday night, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund confirmed their place in the knockout phase despite a disappointing barren draw.