With some high-profile teams likely to drop from the Champions League to the Europa League, Arsenal will be all out to claim the top spot in their group when they play away to PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Barcelona, Ajax and Juventus are top on the list of big teams in the Champions League that may drop to the Europa League, except results go their way in the last set of games.

Although Arsenal have secured a place in the Europa League knockout stage with two games remaining after beating PSV Eindhoven 1-0 on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium, they still have some work to do.

The knockout stages of the Europa League will be hot and there will be plenty going on in this post-pandemic competition, be it betting on Europa League matches or the premier league upcoming matches on Sportsbet.

After struggling to assert dominance from him for much of the match, midfielder Granit Xhaka fired a first shot home in the 71st minute to record four wins from four games for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal is now guaranteed to finish in the top two of Group A and is five points clear of second-place PSV for the return in Eindhoven in a week.

The Gunners however need at least a point to take first place in the group and go straight to the round of 16 of the competition.

The teams that finish second in their group will face a playoff against a team that is left out of the Champions League, an option Arsenal will want to avoid.

Thursday’s match was originally scheduled for September 15 but was postponed due to a lack of available police in London during a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

READ ALSO:

But the delay did not stop the momentum of Arsenal who have made a sensational start to the season and are top of the English Premier League list.

Arsenal were in the majority for much of the first half but failed to put PSV’s goal in serious trouble.

Gabriel Jesus, in search of his first Europa League goal, was quick but dragged a try 20 yards wide and then couldn’t get his head out of a corner at the end of a flick.

Jesus was again heavily involved early in the second half, first creating a half-chance for himself before giving Bukayo Saka the lead for the clearest opening yet for the hosts.

Jesús sent Saka on target with a perfect cross, but the English winger’s meek effort was derailed by the feet of PSV goalkeeper Walter Benítez. But the momentum only went one way and it was no surprise when an Arsenal goal finally came with 19 minutes remaining.

Takehiro Tomiyasu provided the decisive pass with a cut from the right and Shaka, looking confident, pushed the ball with his weaker right foot.

Even trailing behind, PSV Eindhoven, led by former Arsenal rival and Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, could not seriously test American goalkeeper Matt Turner against Arsenal.

Postponement

Arsenal’s league match against Manchester City in October had to be postponed to be able to play the Europa League match between the London club and PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal faced Eindhoven

It is noteworthy that Arsenal faced Eindhoven in the group stage of the European League 2022/2023, while Manchester United faced Real Sociedad.

Norwegians Bodo/Glimt, who eventually defeated former champions, Roma, in the conference league group stage last year, join FC Zurich, Arsenal, and PSV Eindhoven in Group A.

PSV Eindhoven knocked out Arsenal in their last match in the round of 16 of the 2007 UEFA Champions League, 2-1 on aggregate. In the group-stage matches in 2003 and 2005, Arsenal scored two wins and two draws.

Manchester United’s Group E also includes Sherif Tiraspol of Moldova, who, 12 months ago, defeated UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid and Cypriot Omonoia.

Meanwhile, they also faced Real Sociedad in the last 32 games of the 2020/2021 season, winning 4-0 on aggregate en route to the final. The draw, which was held in Istanbul, also witnessed the Champions League 2021/2022 match against Roma against Spanish rival Real Betis.

HJK Helsinki and Ludogorets from Bulgaria are also part of the group. Germany’s Freiburg is in Group G with France’s Nantes, Greece’s Olympiacos, and Azerbaijani Karabagh, while Union Berlin is in Group D against Belgium’s Braga, Malmo, and Saint Galois.

Group B consists of Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, and AEK Larnaca, while Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, and Storm Graz are in Group F. The eighth group includes Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Frankvaros, and Trabzonspor.

The group stage runs from September 8 to November 3. The last match is scheduled for May 31, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

Europa League Group Stage

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo / Glimt, Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma – Ludogorets – Real Betis – Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonia Nicosia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjelland, SK Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Karabagh, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor