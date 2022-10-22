The national U23 men’s national football team known as the Dream Eagles were held by Tanzania 1-1 in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Both sides scored from spotkicks in the first and second half of the encounter.

Nigeria scored after Captain Success Makanjuola’s spot kick in the 29th minute following an infringement on Qudus Akanni by a Tanzanian defender.

The Nigerian side held on to the lead till the end of the first half even as they missed several chances.

However, the hosts roared back into the game in the second half with several attempts on goal and the Eagles had the crossbar to thank on two occasions.

Their efforts eventually paid off when Pascal Msindo got the equaliser from a spot kick, sending Nathaniel Nwosu the wrong way in the 74th minute.

Having picked a crucial away goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Nigeria will seek to consolidate the efforts when they face Tanzania at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, next Saturday.

Victory on aggregate will take the Olympic Eagles to the next round of the qualifiers, with the final qualifying tournament scheduled for 2 Morocco – 26 November 2023.