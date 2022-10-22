The Nigeria national women’s team, the Super Falcons, have been handed a tricky draw at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.
The Super Falcons are housed in Group B alongside one of the co-hosts, Australia, as well as Canada and Ireland.
The Super Falcons will be starting out their FIFA campaign against Canada before other games against Australia and Ireland.
Zambia, South Africa, and Morocco, the other three African countries in Saturday’s draw are in Group C and G, and H, respectively.
Zambia will be up against Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan while reigning African champions. Bayana Bayana, are in a tough group where they will have to contend with Sweden, Italy, and Argentina.
On their part, World Cup debutants Morocco have tough dates against Germany, Colombia, and Korean Republic respectively.
Two African countries may still make it to the World Cup if they win in the playoff tournament
For the playoffs, Portugal, Cameroon and Thailand are in Group A; Chile, Senegal, and Haiti are in Group B; and Chinese Taipei, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Panama are in Group C.
One country from each section will qualify.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be played from 17 to 23 February 2023.
Draw in full:
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria (Super Falcons) , Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, playoff Group B winner, China, Denmark
Group E: USWNT, Netherlands, Vietnam, playoff Group A winner
Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, playoff Group C winner
Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
