Graham Potter pits his unbeaten record against Erik Ten Hag and his resurgent United team on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo excluded for petulance. In Italy, first to fourth confront direct rivals in matches that could be a compass for how the season will pan out.
Chelsea v Man. United @Stamford Bridge @5:30pm on Oct.22
Separated by a single point, both Chelsea and Manchester United are in good form going into Saturday’s encounter with an identical four wins and a draw in their last five matches. United were fantastic against Tottenham and deservedly won while Chelsea battened down the hatches away at Brentford to take a point.
Chelsea are yet to lose under Graham Potter even though their form has not been excellent, it has improved in output from Thomas Tuchel’s last days. The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part on Saturday, having been excluded for his petulant show against Spurs.
Potter gave Thiago Silva a much needed rest against Brentford so he should return as United test Chelsea’s new found tight rearguard that has not conceded a goal in their last 533 minutes of action. Whose form will survive to push their claims for a top four finish?
Current Form: Chelsea [D-W-W-W-W]; Man Utd [W-D-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
28/04/22 PRL Man Utd 1 – 1 Chelsea
28/11/21 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Man Utd
28/02/21 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Man Utd
24/10/20 PRL Man Utd 0 – 0 Chelsea
19/07/20 FAC Man Utd 1 – 3 Chelsea
Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd
AS Roma v Napoli @Stadio Olimpico @7:45pm on Oct.23
Napoli have not lost this season in any competition, Roma have lost four times, twice in the league but the gap between first placed Napoli and fourth placed Roma is just four points. The most succinct difference is in the goals scored column. Where Roma scored seven in their last five matches in all competitions, Napoli have poached 20-an average of four goals a game.
Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli has also shown a squad depth many did not reckon with at the start of the season, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s injury could rob them of a key midfield component. For Roma, losing Paulo Dybala seriously depletes Jose Mourinho’s forward line. Will Roma concede three against Napoli?
Current Form: AS Roma [W-D-W-L-W]; Napoli [W-W-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
18/04/22 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Roma
24/10/21 SEA Roma 0 – 0 Napoli
21/03/21 SEA Roma 0 – 2 Napoli
29/11/20 SEA Napoli 4 – 0 Roma
05/07/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Roma
Prediction: Roma 1-3 Napoli
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao @Nou Camp @8pm on Oct.23
For all the gloom and sadness in Catalonia because of Barcelona, Xavi’s team has only conceded just four goals in 10 La Liga matches-three against Real Madrid and sit just three points below table toppers Real Madrid.
Robert Lewandowski is already up to 11 league goals and the investment seems to be paying off, but they cannot relent when they host a resilient Bilbao side on Sunday. Bilbao manager and former Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has an axe to grind and his seventh-placed team has some decent players who will look to hurt Barcelona, especially in transition.
While Barcelona have won four and drawn one this season at home, Bilbao are unbeaten in four away matches-two wins and two draws.
Current Form: Barcelona [W-L-D-W-L]; Bilbao [D-L-D-W-W]
Head-to-head
27/02/22 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Athletic
20/01/22 CDR Athletic 3 – 2 Barcelona
21/08/21 LAL Athletic 1 – 1 Barcelona
17/04/21 CDR Athletic 0 – 4 Barcelona
31/01/21 LAL Barcelona 2 – 1 Athletic
Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao
Atalanta v SS Lazio @Gewiss Stadium @5pm on Oct.23
Three points and two places separate Atalanta and Lazio on the Serie A table. Gianpiero Gasperini has found a formula to revitalise the club and they proudly sit second and unbeaten. Lazio are in fifth place and have scored the second most goals, after Napoli.
Unfortunately, Maurizio Sarri has to shuffle his pack with the loss of captain and leading goal scorer, Ciro Immobile, who is out until 2023. A win for Lazio gives them the edge in the early running for Champions League places as Sarri continues to rebuild his reputation in his native country.
Current Form: Atalanta [W-D-W-W-D]; Lazio [D-D-W-D-W]
Head-to-head
22/01/22 SEA Lazio 0 – 0 Atalanta
30/10/21 SEA Atalanta 2 – 2 Lazio
31/01/21 SEA Atalanta 1 – 3 Lazio
27/01/21 COI Atalanta 3 – 2 Lazio
30/09/20 SEA Lazio 1 – 4 Atalanta
Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Lazio
