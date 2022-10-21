Steven Gerrard has become the fourth Premier League manager to be sacked this season with barely 11 games into the season.

He joins the trio of Scott Parker, Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Lage on the infamous sack list.

The ex-Rangers manager, who incidentally succeeded Dean Smith at Villa Park just about 11 months ago, has failed in lifting Villa to the new heights widely anticipated.

Gerrard led Villa to a 14th-placed finish last term and while he was expected to push the Midlands club higher in the new campaign, the reverse has been the case.

The West Midlanders are languishing in the 17th position on the Premier League log with a paltry nine points from 11 games.

Despite the enormous investments made during the transfer window, Villa have only won twice this term and that hasn’t gone down well with the owners of the club.

The final straw that ended Gerrard’s reign at Villa Park was Thursday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

Moments after the defeat, Aston Villa announced via their official communications channels that they have sacked the 42-year-old manager.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” the club’s statement read

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Speculations

According to Skysports, there are speculations that former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur boss, Mauricio Pochettino, might likely be a potential replacement for the departed Gerrard at Villa Park.

A couple of other names are also linked with the vacant position.