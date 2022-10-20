Asisat Oshoala’s blistering performance in the first Champions League match of the season for Barcelona has seen her receive glowing accolades from her club and her fans.

Oshoala scored twice and bagged two assists as Barcelona romped to a record-breaking 9-0 win over Benfica as they set the marker in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Barcelona’s biggest win in the Champions League before Wednesday’s outing was a 6-0 victory over Gintra in 2017.

After initially announcing Oshoala as the MVP in the emphatic win over the Portuguese club, Barcelona, on their official Twitter handle, put up another post on Thursday; labelling the Nigerian star ‘Agba baller,’ which in the Yoruba language means veteran football star.

Many fans, especially Nigerians, were quite pleased with the indigenous salutation for Oshoala, who has started the season on a spectacular note.

It was Patricia Guijarro who opened the scoring for Barcelona Femeni in the opening seconds before Aitana Bonmati made it two in the 14th minute.

Oshoala made it three with a sublime finish in the 34th minute, and Mariona Caldentey continued the thrashing in the 50th minute to make it 4-0.

In the 64th minute of the game, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored to extend the lead and three minutes later, Geyse Ferreira joined the scoring spree to make it 6-0.

Claudia Pina also registered her name on the score sheet in the 77th minute. Oshoala, with a deft touch, scored again in the 84th minute as Geyse also completed her brace four minutes later.

While Oshoala and her teammates were having a fun-filled day, another Nigerian, Ucheibe Christy, was suffering on the losing side.

The Super Falcons striker has now scored three goals in all competitions for the former European champions this season.

A five-time African Player of the Year, Oshoala made history on Monday as the first African female footballer to be a Ballon d’Or nominee. She finished in the 16th position among the 30-woman shortlist.