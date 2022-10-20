The list of match officials for the second CAF Women’s Champions League tournament was released on Thursday and Nigeria’s Patience Ndidi was chosen among the 29 women tasked with officiating in Morocco when it kicks off on 30 October.

She was the only Nigerian on the list which includes four Moroccans, three Egyptians, two from Mauritania, and two from Tunisia as CAF disclosed “the selected referees are from 23 nationalities”.

“Désiré Noumandiez Doué, CAF’s Head of Refereeing and Football Technology said: “Relying on the quality and experience of the referees is essential to ensure a successful competition, especially after the resounding success and excitement during WAFCON 2022.

“Before each of our major tournaments, potential referees are regularly monitored physically, technically, and medically, both at the country and zone level. This allows us to keep a constant eye on health, fitness, and performance and to ensure that each candidate arrives ready to compete.”

He added “In the last 12 months, we have held several workshops, training camps, and other interventions focusing specifically on the advancement of women referees in Africa. This has resulted in 230 international women officials evaluated and the best make up the gist of the Women’s Champions League.

“We are particularly proud of the women referees from Africa who are doing amazing work at FIFA level – from the FIFA Women’s U17 and the group that is preparing for the FIFA World Cup.”

“Under the guidance of experienced experts and quality assessors, the selected referees will be training in Morocco from 25 to 29 October.”

Nigeria will be represented in Morocco by Bayelsa Queens who won the WAFU qualifiers.

List of referees, assistant referees, and VAR referees

1). Shahenda Saad Ali Elmaghrabi – Egypt

2). Akona Zenith Makalima – South Africa, VAR

3). Mame Coumba Faye – Senegal

4). Shamira Nabadda – Uganda

5). Zomadre Sonia Kore – Côte D’Ivoire

6). Amedome Vincentia Enyonam – Togo

7). Suayis Iratunga – Burundi

8).Twanyanyukwa N. Antsino – Namibia

9). EL Ajjani Fatima Zahra – Morocco

10). Madu Patience Ndidi – Nigeria

Assistant Referees

1).Rakotozafinoro Lidwine Pelgie – Madagascar

2). Kanjinga Mireille Mujanayi – DR Congo

3). Chikotesha Diana – Zambia AVAR

4). Fanta Kone – Mali

5). Atezambong Fomo Carine – Cameroon AVAR

6).Myraim Chedad – Mauritania

7). Yekini Shitou Nafissatou – Benin

8). Afine Houda – Tunisia

9). Ousahab Asma Feriel – Algeria

10). Mona Atallah Mahmoud – Egypt

11).Kwimbira Bernadettar – Malawi

12). Ihsane Nouajli – Morocco

VAR Referees

1). Guirat Haythem -Tunisia

2). Ahmed Ghandour – Egypt

3). Samir Guezzaz – Morocco

4). Dahane Beida – Mauritania

5). Ahmed Heeralal – Mauritius

6).Lareya Daniel – Ghana

7). Brinsi Zakaria – Morocco AVAR