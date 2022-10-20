Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes Wednesday night helped Manchester United to a deserving 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford

After the frustrating barren draw against Newcastle United last weekend, the Red Devils needed a victory to get their campaign back on track.

Though Erik Ten Hag’s men clearly dominated the first half, they had no goals to show for their efforts until the duo of Fred and Fernandes struck in the second half.

Spurs would have Hugo Lloris to thank for preventing a more embarrassing defeat in the midweek clash.

Going into the clash at Old Trafford, Antonio Conte’s side had the chance to move up to second and a point behind Arsenal with a victory.

But the North London side never looked like a side that wanted to take a chance as they looked out of sorts at both ends of the pitch.

United were blistering in the first 45 minutes with an astonishing 19 first-half shots more than they have managed in the entirety of any other match under Erik ten Hag.

But all the pressure counted for nothing as the first half ended in a barren draw.

Marcus Rashford had the best chance in the first half when Fred played him through on goal, but Lloris brilliantly kept his low strike out.

Moments after, Antony’s curling strike from outside the box beat the Frenchman, only to flick off the outside of the post.

Fred had a couple of shots also, but they were not as threatening as the attempts by Rashford and Antony.

Second half

After their futile efforts in the first half, the Red Devils deservedly shot into the lead barely a minute into the second half.

Jadon Sancho played the ball back to Fred and, with the help of a significant deflection, he found the bottom corner for a rare goal.

Rashford nearly doubled the lead almost immediately, but Lloris was up to the task as he parried it back out.

United finally extended the lead with just over 20 minutes remaining as Fernandes scored his second league goal of the season for United.

Though United had a couple of chances to further extend their lead, the 2-0 was more than enough as the hosts cruised to a win that moves them four points behind Spurs with a game in hand.