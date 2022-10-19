Nottingham Forest have momentarily left the base of the English Premier League table after earning a point away to Brighton Tuesday night at The American Express Community Stadium.

Forest travelled to Sussex on the back of their worst start to a top-flight campaign with seven defeats from 10 games since gaining promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

With no shots on target and enjoying less than 35 per cent of the ball possession, Nottingham Forest will be happy to have secured a point against their hosts.

The Seagulls did try to get all three points as forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Brighton remain in seventh place, having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the exit of Graham Potter to Chelsea

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi was handed a cameo in the game; coming in as an 86th-minute substitute for Brennan Johnson, but he was unable to add to his two-goal haul in the short period he had on the pitch.

With Tuesday’s outing, Awoniyi has now made nine appearances overall and played 368 minutes.

He has started in four of these appearances across their 11 fixtures and has been used off the bench on five occasions.

In the night’s other fixture, Crystal Palace came from 1-0 down to beat Wolves 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

The visitors shot into the lead after Hugo Bueno, on his first Premier League start, found Adama Traore with an excellent cross that he headed home.

Wolves could have been further ahead at half-time, but Diego Costa missed a great chance and Ruben Neves smashed a free-kick against the post.

Those misses proved costly as Palace scored within a minute of the second half as Michael Olise delivered an excellent ball that Eberechi Eze headed in.

Wilfried Zaha then scored the winner with Eze and Odsonne Edouard having a hand in setting up the goal. Palace are up to 10th place. Manchester United host Tottenham on Wednesday as the Premier League continues.