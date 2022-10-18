Week 10 of the Italian Serie A witnessed tight victories for the top two league contenders Napoli and Atalanta, who had their Nigerian players to thank for sealing victories while both Lazio and Udinese settled for a draw.

There were very many similarities between the week nine and 10 results, except for the paucity of goals. Three away wins, four home wins with three draws saw 22 goals recorded during the matches that spread over Friday till Monday.

Bologna took Napoli to the wire, and they needed substitute Victor Osimhen to rise from the bench and poach the winning goal.

Osimhen, who returned from injury last week against Ajax in the Champions League, rose from the bench at the beginning of the second half and scored the winner in the 69th minute.

The Nigerian got on the end of a cute pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and squeezed the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

The visitors scored first, against the run of play, through Joshua Zirkzee in the 41st minute, but Juan Jesus restored parity in the last minute of the first half.

Osimhen came in for Giacomo Raspadori in the 46th minute and contributed tellingly by scoring the winning goal, which kept Napoli on top of the table with a two points cushion over Atalanta.

Sassuolo almost held second-placed Atalanta until Ademola Lookman’s second half strike. It was the Nigerian forward’s third goal in three consecutive matches for La Dea. He’s also the joint highest goalscorer alongside Teun Koopmeiners, with four goals for his club. But they have to be grateful to Brandon Soppy, who provided the two assists for the goals.

Cyriel Dessers’ goal wasn’t enough for 19th-placed Cremonese, who were forced to a 2-2 draw away to Spezia. The Nigerian forward recorded his second goal of the season in the second minute to complement his effort last week during Cremonese’s 4-1 defeat to Napoli.

Lazio and Udinese fought to a goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico to drop to the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. That stalemate sent AC Milan and Jose Mourinho’s Roma up to third and fourth places after tight wins over Verona and Sampdoria, respectively.

Things are yet to get in better shape for Dejan Stankovic as his shaky Sampdoria side recorded their seventh defeat to Roma by a lone goal on Monday. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s spot kick in the ninth minute made the difference in the encounter.

Dusan Vlahovic’s hard-earned goal for Juventus against Torino stabilised a shaky start to the season for the Old Lady, who are up to eighth place. It was the Serbian’s sixth league goal of the campaign.

Thus, the top two spots remained unchanged, with Napoli and Atalanta having 26 and 24 points, respectively. AC Milan and Roma usurped Lazio and Udinese and have 23 points and 22 points, respectively.

The trio of Verona, Cremonese, and Sampdoria, who all failed to secure maximum points during the weekend, occupy the bottom three places of the table. Meanwhile, Sampdoria are the biggest losers at the moment.

The focus for next weekend will be on the top four clashes. High-riding Napoli visit Mourinho’s Roma while Atalanta will host Lazio.