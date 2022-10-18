Rivers United and Plateau United, the two remaining Nigerian clubs on the continent, have been drawn against two Libyan clubs in the final rounds of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage qualifiers.

CAF officials conducted the draws at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

The draws witnessed 16 teams that had progressed from the second preliminary rounds in the Confederation Cup and another 16 teams that failed to progress to the group stages of the CAF Champions League-a category both Rivers United and Plateau United fell into.

Having lost to North African clubs at the weekend, both Plateau and Rivers United will face another set of North African clubs for a chance to play in the group stage.

Rivers United, who were hammered 7-2 on aggregate by Wydad Athletics of Casablanca, will face El Nasr Benghazi of Libya in a double-legged encounter after defeating AS Kigali by a lone goal to progress to the next stage for a chance in the group stage of Confederation Cup after a decade absence.

Meanwhile, Plateau United, who were ousted by Esperance de Tunis in the Champions League preliminary round on the away goals rule, will face another Libyan side, Al Alkber, who progressed via a 3-2 victory over Azam FC of Tanzania.

Both clubs will kick-start with the first leg being played on Wednesday, 2 November while the reverse fixture will be on Wednesday, 9 November.