The first El Clasico of the 2022/23 La Liga season was a dress rehearsal for Karim Benzema before FIFA crowned the 34-year-old as the best footballer on earth.

The Madrid captain scored once in the comfortable 3-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday to take Real Madrid back to the top of the table and remain unbeaten this season.

Barcelona had chances, especially through Robert Lewandowski, in the first half, but game maturity showed as Los Blancos kept Barcelona at arm’s length throughout the encounter.

Despite all the good moves in the summer transfer window, Xavi’s team still looks light, especially in the full-back and central midfield positions. A disappointing draw with Inter in the Champions League and the demoralising Clasico loss sends the Catalans back to the drawing board.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s Atletico got another 1-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao to move up to third in the standings with 19 points.

Antoine Griezmann got the goal, two minutes into the second half-his third of the season. Also, Sevilla continued their resurgence under new manager Jorge Sampaoli with a 1-0 away win over Mallorca to move them up to 14th place with nine points from nine matches.

Their Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Gudelj got the important goal in the 53rd minute to nab all three points. That made it three matches unbeaten for the new manager-two draws and a win.

Two Arnaut Danjuma goals gave Villarreal a 2-0 win over Osasuna to cement their mid-table status. It was a welcome return to a win in the league after two draws and two losses in their last four matches. But it gets tougher for the Yellow Submarine as their next match is away to Barcelona on Thursday.

Almeria, Cadiz, and Elche occupy the three bottom spots and Lewandowski leads the goal scoring chart with nine goals. There are matches in midweek with the Sevilla versus Valencia clash a mouth-watering prospect.