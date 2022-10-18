Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Leicester City are finally off the bottom of the Premier League table.

The solitary point won in the barren draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend ensured the Foxes got off the base of the log after what has been a challenging start to the season.

While Ndidi and Iheanacho are temporarily relieved, two other Nigerians, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis with Nottingham Forest have taken their place in the unenviable position.

Only Frank Onyeka, one of the Super Eagles stars on display, ended on the winning side with Brentford as the Bees secured a 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday night. Ivan Toney burnished his England credentials with two goals-a clever back-flick and a well-taken penalty that takes his penalty score to 20 out of 20.

The other Super Eagles stars either lost or suffered defeats with their respective teams.

Alex Iwobi lost 2-0 with Everton against Tottenham while Awoniyi and Dennis were on the losing side as managerless Wolverhampton beat Forest 1-0.

Joe Aribo and his Southampton teammates ended their poor spell of four consecutive losses with a hard-earned 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

For the weekend’s main event, Liverpool showed why they should not be underestimated, even if they are not having a great season by their standards.

They downed defending champions Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield, helping Arsenal surge four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A brilliantly taken 76th-minute goal from Mohamed Salah was enough to hand City their first defeat of the season on Sunday in dramatic style.

Arsenal went clear with a ninth win in 10 games and Bukayo Saka got the all-important goal in the 1-0 win over Leeds United. Patrick Bamford dragged a penalty wide and Arsenal got a reprieve in the dying moments when another penalty was overturned by VAR and the red card shown to Gabriel Magalhaes was rescinded.

Elsewhere, Mason Mount scored twice as fourth-placed Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa, but the hero for the Blues was Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made some stunning saves to preserve new boss Graham Potter’s unbeaten record.

But there was more disappointment for Manchester United after another underwhelming display in the 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

After 10 games, Arsenal have 27 points, four ahead of City who lead Tottenham on goal difference and eight clear of Chelsea, who are in fourth.

Manchester United are fifth on 16 points with Liverpool having moved up to eighth with their win. There are matches in midweek, with the star match being Manchester United hosting Tottenham on Wednesday.