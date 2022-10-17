The two groups for the final stage of the CAF Women’s Champions League’s second edition have been released, and Nigerian champions, Bayelsa Queens, have been drawn in Group B, alongside defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Wadi Degla of Egypt, and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In the 2021 edition, the Nigerian team Rivers Angels faced the South Africans in the group stage.

Sundowns won the group and went on to win the inaugural championship. Bayelsa Queens will attempt to outperform their predecessors by progressing from their group to the semi-finals and they start their campaign against Sundowns on 31 October at the Grand Stade de Marrakech at 8 pm.

Bayelsa Queens qualified for the final stage, which will take place from 30 October to 13 November in Rabat and Marrakech, by winning the WAFU B section of the qualifiers and defeating Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final.

The host club, ASFAR of Morocco, Simba Queens SC of Tanzania, Green Buffaloes of Zambia, and Determine Girls of Liberia, make up Group A.

Sundowns Ladies won the previous edition 2-0 over Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies, while Morocco’s ASFAR defeated Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings FC 3-1 in the third-place match.