Rivers United have been dumped out of this year’s CAF Champions League in a humiliating fashion by Wydad AC.

After managing a 2-1 win over the Moroccan club in the first leg, the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions were hammered 6-0 in Sunday’s second leg in Casablanca.

Rivers United were thus ousted with a 7-2 aggregate scoreline.

The development means no Nigerian club will be in the lucrative Champions League group stage once again as Plateau United also failed in their bid n Saturday.

Rivers United started Sunday’s second-leg tie on the wrong footing; conceding barely half an hour into the encounter.

The problems of the Garden City team were compounded when their Ghanaian goalkeeper, Mutawakilu Seidu, was sent off for elbowing a Wydad player inside the box.

The home team wasted no time converting the resulting penalty to make it 2-0 going into the break.

Rivers United with their numerical disadvantage conceded a third goal soon after the restart before the home team extended their lead with a fourth goal in the 55th minute.

The Moroccans completed the rout with two more goals late on as Rivers United were run ragged by their hosts.

It is quite disappointing that not even the promise of a $40,000-per-man bonus made by the Rivers State governor could motivate the NPFL champions to upset the African champions.

Both Rivers United and Plateau United still have another chance for continental football but in the Confederation Cup.

The draw for the Confederation Cup playoff is fixed for Monday.