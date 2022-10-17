Nigeria’s U17 national women’s team, the Flamingos, have assured they will leave nothing to chance in their quest to qualify for the quarter-final stage of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup taking place in India.

After a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Germany in their first group match, the Flamingos got their campaign back on track with a 4-0 win over Zealand.

Now going into their final group game against Chile on Monday, the Flamingos need just a draw, but they have promised to go all out for victory against the South American side.

The 4-0 win over New Zealand took the Flamingos to three points and a plus three goals advantage, while their 6-0 thumping by group leaders Germany meant the Chileans remained on three points and with minus four goals.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has assured that his girls will not take their feet off the pedal against the Chileans.

He said: “We are ready for another three points. We had a good win over New Zealand, but I’m not happy we lost so many scoring chances. We cannot afford to do that against Chile.

“We are very focused because nothing has been won yet. It is another game in which we must give our very best and ensure we get a win.”

The Flamingos are favourites ahead of the Chile team that finished third in the South America region having lost to Colombia 0-3 and Brazil 0-8 in their qualifiers.

If the Flamingos get past Chile as widely expected, they will play either the USA, Brazil, or Morocco in the quarter-final.

However, the Americans appear to be the most likely quarter-final opponents in Mumbai, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau is confident that Nigeria’s U17 Girls will get it right in Monday’s tie against Chile.

The Flamingos are up against the South American side at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from noon Nigeria time on Monday (4 pm in India).

“Even though we need a draw to qualify, I have told the technical crew and the players to work hard for a win in order to sustain their winning mentality. That element is crucial for a team at this point in the tournament. A winning mentality ensures that you want to go for it, no matter the situation or condition.

“They did well to get the goals against New Zealand, but we need these three points as well so that the message can go out to our quarter-finals opponents that we mean serious business.”