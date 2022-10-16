Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have opened a four-point cushion at the summit of the Premier League table following the outcomes from Sunday’s fixtures.

The Gunners who have been in a fiery mood this season handed Leeds United their first home loss of the season as they battled to a hard-earned 1-0 victory. Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal was enough to give Arsenal the crucial win over a hard-fighting Leeds United at Elland Road.

The result means Arsenal are enjoying their best start to the season as they have won nine of their opening 10 games in a top-flight season. Saka scored the all-important goal for Arsenal against the run of play in the 35th minute when he latched onto Martin Odegaard’s through-ball to smash a shot over goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s head from a narrow-angle.

The result means Arsenal are on 27 points from 10 games, four ahead of Manchester City, who lost by a lone goal to Liverpool hours later at Anfield.

City were hoping they could cut Arsenal’s lead at the top back to one, but despite a dominant display, Mohamed Salah’s second-half strike gave the Reds all the points at stake in the encounter.

The brilliantly taken 76th-minute goal from Salah was enough to hand City their first defeat of the season in a dramatic, high-octane affair that saw Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp sent off. Elsewhere, Mason Mount scored twice as fourth-placed Chelsea sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

There was more disappointment for Manchester United after another underwhelming display in the 0-0 home draw with Newcastle.

After 10 games, Arsenal have 27 points, four ahead of City who lead Tottenham on goal difference and are eight clear of Chelsea. Manchester United are fifth with 16 points, while Liverpool moved up to eighth with their win. In the day’s other game, West Ham earned a 1-1 draw at Southampton.