The most talked about game of the weekend with over 700 million viewers saw a renewal of the legendary rivalry at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and Los Blancos came out 3-1 winners courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, and a 90th-minute Rodrygo penalty.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side hadn’t lost at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last 30 matches, and the unbeaten home streak continued with the win and a three-point cushion at the top of La Liga. It was Barcelona’s first loss of the season in Xavi Hernadez’s 50th game in charge of the Catalans.

First-half goals from Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde put the Galacticos’ in front before Rodrygo silenced the visitors with a last-minute penalty after substitute Ferran Torres dragged Barcelona back into the contest with his goal in the 83rd minute.

Barcelona got the game started with a first attempt, as Raphinha’s shot in the fifth minute was saved by the Madrid goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Robert Lewandowski’s shot was blocked by his former Bayern Munich teammate, David Alaba, to keep the game level.

However, the game turned in Madrid’s favour in the 12th minute of the game after Benzema drew the first blood for the Los Blancos with a 15-yard finish after Ter Stegen had parried a shot from Vinicius Junior into the Frenchman’s path.

Barcelona blew a chance for an equaliser after Lewandoski failed to connect to Raphinha’s cross at the edge of the post in the 25th minute.

Madrid did well to double their lead before halftime after Barcelona defenders gave Fede Valverde acres of space in front of the Madrid box to shoot past Ter Stegen.

Benzema thought he had his brace in the 52nd minute, but the assistant referee correctly ruled it offside

By the hour mark, it was Barca pressing more offensively as they sought a way back into the encounter, but the Madrid defenders rebuffed all efforts from Ousmane Dembele and Lewandowski.

In the 68th minute, Andriy Lunin denied a potential header off Lewandowski from a corner kick.

Four minutes later, Lewandowski’s free-kick was blocked by Madrid’s wall of players. The striker did protest for a penalty after a tackle by Eder Militao in the 74th minute.

Ansu Fati replaced Dembele, and he couldn’t get his shot hit on target in the 78th minute. But Fati made an impact after all, as he contributed to Ferran Torres’ consolation goal seven minutes to stoppage time.

Barca would have completed the comeback they started in the 83rd minute from an Ansu Fati’s acrobatic shot, following Ferran Torres’ header in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, the chance for an equaliser by Barcelona got thwarted after Rodrygo was fouled by Eric Garcia and penalised with a penalty after a VAR check. The Brazilian took it and scored in the 90th minute.