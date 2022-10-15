After securing comeback victories in their first leg games last weekend, the three Nigerian clubs left in CAF Club Competitions, Rivers United, Plateau United and Kwara United are all set for daunting tasks in their second leg games.

While Rivers United and Plateau United managed 2-1 victories over Wydad and Esperance respectively, Kwara United have a two-goal advantage with their 3-1 win over Berkane.

As it stands, the Nigerian clubs will have to avoid defeats in Morocco and Tunisia to progress into the next phase though Kwara United can still afford to lose by a single goal margin.

Progress for the three Nigerian teams will be historic as the North Africans enjoy a better record in the past meetings.

Esperance of Tunis would be fighting for redemption against Plateau United by 5pm on Saturday while Rivers United and Kwara United will be working unto perfection against Moroccan sides, Wydad Casablanca and RS Berkane respectively on Sunday.

Nigerian journalist, Mike Emenyonu, noted that the clubs from the country have faced North African sides, both in the CAF Confederations Cup and Champions League – in the group stages and knockout – on 33 different occasions in the last seven seasons.

However, it is only three times that any Nigerian side have secured the upper hand; representing a paltry 10per cent victory rate.

Akwa United and Rangers are the Nigerian teams with the recent victories and the trio of Rivers United, Plateau United and Kwara United will hope to emulate the two clubs.

Indeed, the stakes are high this weekend and just as the Nigerian clubs are desperate for favourable results, it will also be heartwarming for the country in its bid to maintain the same quota for the CAF inter-club event.

Facts from the first leg

Even though the first leg ended in slim victories for Rivers and Plateau United, it is not a mean feat . PREMIUM TIMES, in last weekend’s preview, pointed out that both Esperance De Tunis and Wydad Casablanca have never lost to any Nigerian sides, despite playing away.

The duo of Esperance and Wydad defeated Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars respectively, on the road.

Going into the first leg, Nigerian clubs have lost six of their home games to a Tunisian side.

However, the jinx was broken as Plateau United trolled past the visitors with a hard fought 2-1 victory in Nigeria to end Esperance’s nine matches unbeaten run over a Nigerian club. The last time such an event occurred was in 1990 when Heartland defeated Esperance in 1990.

According to Opta Nigeria, some records were broken by the Nigerian clubs during the first leg of the encounter.

– Kwara United are the first Nigerian club to score 3+ goals in consecutive home matches on the continent in a season since Rivers United in 2017. Lifeline.

– Defending Champions RS Berkane conceded 3+ goals after the 70th minute in a continental match for the first time in their history. Kwara.

Plateau United ended Esperance’s nine matches unbeaten run against Nigerian clubs. It is a first victory by a Nigerian club against the Tunisian side since 1990 (Heartland 2-1 Esperance).

Plateau United are unbeaten in their last four continental matches. It is the longest in their history and the longest current by any Nigerian club (tied with Enyimba & Rangers).