The Nigeria U-17 Women’s football team are back to winning ways at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup ongoing in India.

After losing their opening group game to Germany last Tuesday, the Busayo Olowokere-led Flamingos bounced back with a 4-0 victory over New Zealand on Friday in their second group game.

Two first-half goals from Amina Bello’s header and a well-curled shot from Miracle Usani gave the Flamingos a healthy lead before the victory was sealed with second-half strikes from the duo of Taiwo Afolabi and Etim Edidiong.

Going into Friday’s game, both Nigeria and New Zealand needed the match badly due to their disappointing results in their group openers against Germany and Chile, respectively.

Tactical change

Coach Olowookere made two changes to the squad that lost to Germany with Amina Bello, who scored her debut goal starting ahead of Edidiong Etim and Bisola Mosaku for Mary Aderemi in a 4-4-2 formation.

After both sides were evenly matched in the first 15 minutes of the game, Amina Bello put the Flamingos in front as she headed in Adeshina’s cross.

That opening goal was the catalyst the Flamingos needed as they stepped up with several goal attempts afterwards.

Opeyemi Ajaikaye forced Aimee Danielle-Feinberg to a corner after the forward’s trickery attempt was miscued by the goalkeeper.

Bello, who broke the deadlock for the Nigerian ladies, failed to double the lead after her shot was saved by New Zealand Goalkeeper Aimee Danielle-Feinberg in the 20th minute.

The combination between Bello and Adeshina wasn’t enough to stretch Danielle four minutes later.

The sustained pressure from the likes of Bello and Ajakaiye eventually paid off when Usani Miracle doubled the lead for the Flamingos with a screamer.

Her left-corner outer shot went over both New Zealand’s players, Manaia Elliot and Danielle in the 34th minute.

It was the defender’s second goal in the tournament, with the first coming from a free kick against Germany on Tuesday.

Second half

The second half saw an improved performance from the New Zealand ladies as they checkmated the Flamingos’ goal-scoring chances.

However, after a string of missed chances, the Flamingos got the third goal, with Taiwo Afolabi scoring from a well-crafted outer shot in the 75th minute.

While three goals were more than enough for the three points at stake, Etim Edidiong in the 95th minute, put the icing on the victory as the substitute scored the Flamingos’ fourth goal to seal the resounding win

The Flamingos who now have three points from two games will face Chile in their last Group B game on Monday.