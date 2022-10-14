One of the two teams representing Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, Plateau United, have arrived in Tunisia ahead of their second-round preliminary stage clash against Esperance.

The Peace Boys, as Plateau United, are fondly referred to, beat the four-time African champions 2-1 last weekend at the M.KO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Nigerian flag bearers are now looking to build on their slim win in Saturday’s crucial second-leg clash billed for the famous Rades Stadium in Tunis.

Albert Dakup, Plateau United media officer in a statement issued Thursday night, said the club’s 37-man contingent to Tunis was led by the state’s commissioner for Youth and Sports, Daniel Dung Dalyop

“The thirty-seven man contingent which touched down a few minutes after four Tunisian time, at the Carthage International Airport, Tunis aboard a Turkish Airline was led by the Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Daniel Dung Dalyop in company of his predecessor, Victor Lapang and the club’s General Manager, Pius Henwan,” the statement read in part.

Mr Dakup confirmed that virtually all the players that featured in the first leg in Abuja made the trip, except for Douglas Eru, who was dropped for Mustapha Abdullahi for tactical reasons.

After assuring soccer-loving Nigerians that he will present an attacking formation against the Tunisian powerhouses, there are indications Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu may alter the team to realise that objective.

Plateau United, who have not gone beyond the second round of the African flagship club competition after two previous attempts, have set a target of qualifying for the group stage of the competition this season.

Plateau United need to avoid defeat to scale through to the lucrative group stage of the competition, a task which looks herculean on paper in view of the pedigree of their host.

Rivers United are the second Nigerian team in the Champions League and they also have a tough second-leg assignment in Morrocco where they would be up against Wydad AC.