There were plenty of goals to savour as the match day four fixtures of the UEFA Champions League group stage were concluded on Wednesday night.

The game in Glasgow offered the most goals as Liverpool smashed Rangers 7-1 to move to the brink of qualifying from their Champions League group.

Amidst a hitherto poor season so far, Mohamed Salah showed he remains a lethal forward; hitting a stunning second-half hat-trick.

Going into Wednesday’s tie, Rangers and Liverpool needed the maximum points badly, albeit for different reasons.

While the Gers needed a win to reignite their fading champions league light, the Reds were eyeing three points that would all but guarantee their passage to the last 16.

It was Rangers who appeared to be on course for their mission when Scott Arfield broke the Reds’ line in the 17th minute to drill home the opener.

That was Rangers’ first Champions League goal in more than a decade and that was all they had before Liverpool pounced on them and tore the team into shreds.

Roberto Firmino got the equaliser for Liverpool in the 24th minute and they never looked back afterwards.

Though it was 1-1 by halftime, Firmino was on hand to put Liverpool in front moments into the second half

On 66 minutes, Darwin Nunez, with a finish into the bottom corner, made it 3-1.

There was still time for Salah to come off the bench to score three goals within five minutes.

Harvey Elliott scored Liverpool’s seventh and final goal – his first ever in the Champions League, and that took VAR some minutes to confirm.

The full-time whistle confirmed the inevitable as Rangers were knocked out with two games left. Liverpool only require a point from the last two matches to confirm their place in the last 16.

There were also plenty of goals at Nou Camp where Barcelona struggled to hold Inter Milan to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Robert Lewandowski hit a brace for the Catalans, but it was not enough to secure the victory they badly needed to boost their chance of making the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich continued their blistering run with a 4-2 away win over Viktoria Plzen.

Tottenham Hotspur prevailed 3-2 in the five-goal thriller against Eintracht Frankfurt, but a resurgent FC Porto team beat fellow German side Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 on their home turf.