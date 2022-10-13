Victor Osimhen returned with a bang for Napoli on Wednesday night as he scored the last goal in the Italian team’s 4-2 Champions League win over Ajax Amsterdam.

Osimhen, who last played for Napoli on 9 September in their 1-0 win over Spezia in a Serie A game, was brought in from the bench in Wednesday’s tie and he made his return count.

The Super Eagles forward was diagnosed with a biceps femoris muscle injury which ensured the striker missed two UEFA Champions League games and four Serie A matches.

While Osimhen was incapacitated, the Partenopei won 6-1 in Amsterdam. Many were understandably pleased to see him make the bench for Wednesday’s reverse fixture after a long lay-off.

Though Napoli needed just a point to confirm their qualification for the Round of 16, they showed they wanted more than a point with how they approached the tie right from the blast of the whistle. It took under four minutes for Hirving Lozano to break the deadlock with a sensational team goal. Lozano’s goal is the third fastest Champions League goal for Napoli according to Opta.

Kvaratskhelia was involved in the second goal moments later, combining with Zielinski down the left to set up Giacomo Raspadori, who blasted into the roof of the net after an initial touch from 12 yards. Ajax got one back after the restart. Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey delivered a well-tailored cross from the left, which Davy Klaassen headed past Meret.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa limped off and Osimhen made his comeback from injury, as Tanguy Ndombele drilled just wide. After missing a couple of chances, Osimhen had a happy ending as he harassed Daley Blind into an error and tapped into the empty net.

Osimhen’s celebrations were wild, as he whipped off his jersey and mask and ran towards the jubilant crowd, who were indeed happy to see their club record signing proving his worth yet again.

This is the first time in Napoli’s history that they will progress to the knockout phase with two games to spare.

Elsewhere, Raphael Onyedika and his Club Brugge teammates also sealed passage to the Champions League knockout phase after they held Atletico Madrid to a barren draw in the Spanish capital.

Onyedika is enjoying a maiden season in the Champions League and was on from start to finish as Club Brugge kept their spot at the top with 10 points from four games.