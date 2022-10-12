Chelsea secured a crucial 2-0 win at San Siro on Tuesday night against AC Milan in the Champions League – a result which moved them to the top spot in Group E after occupying the bottom spot just a week ago.

After their disappointing start in the group phase under their former manager, Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have won two and drawn one to stand in good stead of making it through to the knockout phase.

While many predicted a Milan revenge after the reverse 3-0 loss suffered in the first leg in London last week, it was the Blues who made it a double over the Italian giants.

Graham Potter’s men took full advantage of Fikayo Tomori’s early red card to seal a crucial 2-0 win at San Siro.

Though seen to be a harsh decision in some quarters, Tomori was shown a straight red card with just 18 minutes on the clock for pulling back Mason Mount when he was through on goal.

Jorginho converted the resulting penalty before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead for the Londoners ahead of the break in what was a perfect half for the visitors.

While Chelsea did well to preserve their lead all through the second half, there was a sour point with an injury to Reece James, a development that will be a cause for concern for both club and country.

Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg played out a 1-1 draw in the other Group E tie to keep the race for places in the knockout phase still wide open among the four teams.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid sealed their place in the Champions League last 16 with a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Antonio Rudiger was the hero for Los Blancos; scoring a brave header deep in the fifth minute of added time to equalise and earn the reigning champions passage to the knock-out rounds.

Oleksandr Zubkov had fired the hosts in front early in the second half and it looked like Madrid would be condemned to their first defeat this season across all competitions.

Rudiger left the pitch covered in blood, and the Shakhtar goalkeeper had to see out the final seconds with a bandage wrapped round his head.

But with the point secured, Madrid sealed passage to the knockout phase as they stay on course to defend their title.

In Paris, PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica same way the Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla game also ended in a stalemate.

Manchester City and Copenhagen FC played out a barren draw while Juventus were handed a shock 2-0 defeat away to Maccabi Haifa in Israel.