The Flamingos, Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, kicked off their 2022 U-17 FIFA World Cup campaign against Germany on Tuesday, in a 2-1 defeat.

Miracle Usani scored for the Flamingos from a free kick in the first half while the Germans got their equaliser from a well-worked corner kick routine in the second half and their second through Mara Albar.

The European champions, Germany, got off to the best start of the two teams and took control in the opening ten minutes as they tried to take advantage of their greater size with early crosses and headers. However, the Nigerian team coached by Bankole Olowookere eventually found their footing and began to gain some of their own possession.

Nigeria won the first corner kick of the encounter in the 12th minute but they fluffed it. They could have gone ahead in the 17th minute when Opeyemi Ajakaye gathered a loose pass and chopped inside a German defender. Her curling shot was goalbound until the Germany goalkeeper Eve Bottcher got fingertips on the ball and diverted it to the crossbar.

A quick counterattack led to Mara Albar getting off a shot that Faith Omilana had to save for a corner kick. A minute later, Albar’s header crept just wide. Alara Sehitler followed that with a shot from a distance which Omilana gathered easily.

In the 28th minute, the Flamingos had their longest spell of possession as they moved the ball from back to front. A pass from Ajakaye towards captain Alvine Dah-Zossu tempted Emily Wallrabenstein into a tackle, which upended Dah-Zossu on the edge of the box. Wallrabenstein was shown a yellow card and Usani drove the freekick beyond Bottcher to give the Nigerian girls the lead.

Comfort Folorunsho produced a last-ditch defensive header in the 42nd minute as Sehitler’s cross was bound for Albar’s head. The Nigerians took that lead into the interval.

Two minutes into the second half, Germany got their equaliser from a corner kick. Svea Stoldt nipped in and diverted the kick past Omilana from five yards. There was bedlam in the German box in the 59th minute but Ajakaye could not direct her effort on target.

A quick counter on the hour opened up the Flamingos as Annaleen Bohler drove through the midfield unhindered before laying off for Albar, whose first-time shot flew past Omilana to give Germany the lead. Omilana made another save from an Albar shot two minutes later to keep her side in the game.

Tumininu Adeshina tried her luck from just outside the box in the 66th minute but it was a comfortable save for Bottcher. Usani was shown a yellow card in the 75th minute for a deliberate handball. The Flamingos survived another scare in the 77th minute as Sehitler’s goal-bound shot was diverted off-target by her teammate.

Bottcher gathered a free kick from Usani in the first minute of added time as the Nigerian girls pushed for an equaliser but it was not to be as Germany completed a comeback win in the opening game in India.

Nigeria will get another chance against New Zealand on Thursday as Chile and Germany also go head-to-head