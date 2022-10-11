All is now set for the seventh edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup holding in India from 11 October to 30 October 2022.

The Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, is one of the 16 teams; gunning for honours in India and they start their campaign against the European champions, Germany.

The match kicks off at 4 p.m. (8 pm, India time) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Goa.

It will take place at the same time as hosts India take on the USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, in what is the official opening match of the tournament.

Having missed out on the last edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria seeks to make a grand return in the opening group game against the formidable German ladies.

Though the Nigeria U-17 Women’s team Head Coach Bankole Olowookere admits the Germans will be a hard nut to crack because of their undeniable talent and pedigree, he believes his young girls will rise to the occasion in the group opener.

He assured his girls know the importance of starting out well at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium on Tuesday if they are to go far in this tournament.

“We are excited to be starting the tournament by playing against one of the strongest women’s teams in the universe. It is a good challenge because if you’re going to win trophies, you must beat the best teams,” he said.

“Our focus is on getting the three points at stake, which will boost our confidence for the remaining games of the group phase and going forward in the competition,” the coach declared.

Crucial game

Indeed, getting the three points will be crucial for Nigeria if they must avoid another early exit, as in their last appearance in 2016.

Back then, the Flamingos lost 0-1 to Brazil, drew with England, and then got trashed by eventual champions, North Korea, to crash out at the group stage.

“Playing a strong team at the beginning should not present any apprehension. It is an opportunity to start with your best team and best tactics, and be vigilant to utilise the opportunities and possibilities that present themselves within the 90 minutes,” Olowookere added.

READ ALSO:

Before heading to India, the Flamingos had a 10-day training camp in the Turkish city of Kocaeli, where they played some friendly games.

For the qualifiers, Olowookere’s ladies were near perfect; winning five of their six matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

After their first match of the campaign against Germany in Goa on Tuesday, Nigeria will take on 2018 World Cup bronze medallists New Zealand on Friday, 14 October also in Goa (from 12.30 p.m.), before flying to Bhubaneswar to take on Chile on Monday, 17 October (also as from 12.30 p.m.)

Flamingos squad

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku; Jessica Inyiama

Defenders: Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Comfort Folorunsho; Miracle Usani; Tumininu Adeshina; Blessing Sunday; Alase Attervall; Immaculata Offiong

Midfielders: Chidera Okenwa; Blessing Emmanuel; Mary Aderemi; Bisola Mosaku; Taiwo Afolabi

Forwards: Omowunmi Bello; Opeyemi Ajakaye; Edidiong Etim; Alvine Dah-Zossu; Yetunde Ayantosho