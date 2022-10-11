Week nine results showed some alignment and slight changes to last weekend’s trend as Napoli continued their goal-scoring spree; Edin Dzeko came to Inter Milan’s rescue while Juventus stuttered at San Siro.

There were three away wins just like last weekend, but home victories dropped to three, and draws increased to three with 30 goals scored, two fewer than the goal tally recorded in the previous week.

Juventus continued their Yo-Yo form as AC Milan bounced back from back-to-back defeats in the league and in the UEFA Champions League to inflict a 2-0 defeat.

Fikayo Tomori’s first-half goal and a second from Brahim Diaz, 10 minutes into the second half were the goals the home side needed to notch a sixth league win of the season eight.

Juventus will travel to Israel, hoping to pick up some form against Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday.

The highest goal-scoring game was between Napoli and newcomers, Cremonese, where five goals were recorded.

Napoli, who have been scintillating so far this season, proved their worth once again with a 4-1 victory over Cyriel Dessers’ Cremonese.

Matteo Politano scored a 26th-minute penalty while Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Lozano, and Mathias Olivera added three more goals in the second half of the encounter. Cremonese, who have not won a game this season, could only console themselves with Cyriel Dessers’ 46th-minute goal -a first in Serie A.

Udinese continued to show fine form as they fought back from two goals down to take a share of the points at home to Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman scored his third goal of the season for Atalanta in the 36th minute and Luis Muriel doubled the lead from the spot in the 56th minute. But comeback strikes from Gerard Deulofeu in the 67th minute and Nehuen Perez in the 76th minute wiped out the two-goal lead.

Meanwhile, Inter needed a brace from Dzeko to further sully Sassuolo’s home form with a 2-1 victory. Sassuolo suffered its second home defeat in their last three matches to drop to ninth, while Inter climbed to seventh with the win.

Inter will seek a third consecutive win when they visit Nou Camp for a Tuesday reverse fixture against Barcelona who they beat 1-0 at San Siro last week.

Ciro Immobile scored a late goal against Fiorentina on Monday to join Marko Arnautovic with six goals as Lazio beat Fiorentina 2-0 and moved to third place on the league table with 20 points.

Like Cremonese, Sampdoria is yet to shrug off their terrible start of the season after a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Bologna.

Although last weekend’s big defeat to Monza saw the sack of Marco Giampaolo with former Serbian captain and Inter player, Dejan Stankovic, taking the helm of affairs at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, nothing much seems to have changed for the Blucerchiati.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma was lucky to get a 2-1 win over 10-man Lecce on Sunday.

Chris Smalling scored his third goal of the campaign as he pushes for an England recall, but Paulo Dybala, who scored Roma’s second, got injured. Gabriel Strefezza scored Lecce’s equaliser in the 39th minute, but Dybala scored the winner from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half.

Napoli are on top of the table after nine match days, on 23 points while Atalanta, two up against Udinese by the 56th stay in second place with 21 points, and both Lazio who hammered Fiorentina 4-0, and Udinese, who fought back for a point against Atalanta, maintain the third and fourth positions, respectively with 20 points.

The trio of Verona, Cremonese, and Sampdoria occupy the last three places on the table.

Meanwhile, the duo of Lazio and Udinese decide who takes over third place in the next matchday as they tackle each other at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.