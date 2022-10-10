Zambian midfielder, Enock Mwepu, has retired from football with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder disclosed this on Monday and revealed it was because of a hereditary heart condition.

“These tests have concluded that his illness is due to a hereditary cardiac condition, which manifests later in life and was not previously evident on regular cardiac screening. Sadly, this can be exacerbated by playing sport, so Enock has been advised that the only option, for the sake of his own safety, is for him to stop playing football.”

Mwepu, 24, moved to Europe in 2017 when he joined Red Bull Salzburg of Austria.

But the Zambian captain’s dream was dashed when his club, Brighton, advised him to retire from active football in the early hours of Monday.

According to Brighton’s Head of Medicine and Performance, Adam Brett, the decision was to prevent a bigger problem which could be triggered by playing.

“It is a terrible blow for Enock [Mwepu], but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves.”

He also stated they will take measures to ensure Mwepu’s safety in the future.

“Of course, given this is Enock’s career and a decision which can’t be taken lightly, we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completed advanced cardiac investigations, and collaborated with clinical experts to gain the best second opinions for Enock.

“We will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.’”

Just like Brett, Tony Bloom, the Chairman of the club and Head coach Roberto De Zerbi, also penned emotional statements for Mwepu over his sudden retirement.

“We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful, he has come through that period. He has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club, we will give him all the love, help, and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then, as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added, “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived, I looked at the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Meanwhile, Mwepu’s emotional statement has raised comments from the football community around the world.

According to the player, who broke the information via his Twitter handle on Monday morning, he appreciated his family-past and present clubs and the Zambian Football Association for their support in the last six years of his football career.

Mwepu, during his active days, played 129 games for three European clubs including, Salzburg, Liefering, and Brighton, and scored 19 goals.

The “Computer,” as he is fondly called, made his debut for Brighton as a starter against Burnley on Saturday, 14 August 2021. He, however, scored his first goal, a screamer for the Seagulls in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool, at Anfield.

His last game was the 5-2 thrashing of Leicester where he assisted Moises Caicedo’s 15th-minute goal.

Mwepu made 13 appearances for the Chipolopolo of Zambia and scored six goals.