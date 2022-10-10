Alex Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Manchester United on Sunday, and it was a sight to behold.

Unfortunately, the goal was not enough to prevent Everton from losing 2-1 to Manchester United.

Goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed victory for the Red Devils at Goodison Park. After helping the Toffees to an away win over Southampton last weekend, Iwobi was back with his teammates in search of another three points, this time on home turf.

Things appeared to be going according to the script when Iwobi scored a screamer just five minutes into the game. The Nigerian, who had bagged three assists in his last four games, finally opened his goals account and he did it in a sensational style.

But United fresh from their Europa League win away to Omonia Nicosia were not ready for back-to-back league defeats having been hammered 6-3 by City last time out. After falling behind to Iwobi’s goal, United levelled within 10 minutes.

Summer signing, Antony, became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games with a cool finish from Anthony Martial’s pass.

Unfortunately, the French forward only lasted 30 minutes after pulling up with a hip injury in the warm-up and his departure paved the way for Ronaldo to make his entrance.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner just before half time made his introduction count as he made it 2-1; converting the pass from his former Real Madrid teammate, Casemiro.

That strike took Ronaldo’s tally in two spells with United to 144. With a record 450 goals for the Spanish giants Real Madrid, 101 goals for Juventus, and five for Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo accomplished an astonishing 700 club goals to his name.

Everton’s seven-match unbeaten run is now over, and the victory by Ten Hag’s men took them up to fifth, within nine points of leaders, Arsenal, with a game in hand.